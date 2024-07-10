Market Focus-Europe rebounds on hopes of a Fed rate cut

July 10, 2024 at 12:13 pm EDT Share

European stock markets ended higher on Wednesday, helped by easing bond yields and recent comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which reinforced expectations of an imminent interest rate cut in the US.



In Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.86% to 7,573.55 points. In Frankfurt, the Dax advanced by 0.99% and in London, the FTSE 100 gained 0.66%.



The EuroStoxx 50 index ended up by 1.17%, the FTSEurofirst 300 by 0.93% and the Stoxx 600 by 0.93%.



Investors welcomed US central bank chairman Jerome Powell's statement to US senators on Tuesday that the world's leading economy was no longer overheating, reviving hopes of an interest rate cut in September, even if he did not give a precise timetable.



On Wednesday, this time appearing before the House Financial Affairs Committee, he expressed "reasonable" confidence that inflation would return to the 2% target.



"Jerome Powell was a little more 'dovish' than expected (...) He's deliberately trying to signal to the markets that if inflation numbers are good this week, September will once again become a rate-cutting opportunity," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.



US inflation and weekly jobless claims data are due on Thursday, while the producer price index will be released on Friday.



Another factor supporting equity indices on Wednesday was the easing of yields on eurozone government bonds, after the previous day's renewed tension due to persistent uncertainty in France over the formation of a new government.



In a letter published in the regional press on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron called on "republican forces" to assemble a "solid" majority in the National Assembly, which is fragmented into three main blocs, before he could appoint a new Prime Minister, which is expected to take "a little time".



VALUES



On the value side, Alstom gained 5.1% after announcing on Wednesday that it had signed a major contract to deliver new metro trains for the city of Hamburg.



Container company Hapag-Lloyd jumped more than 5% after raising its earnings outlook for 2024 on Tuesday, buoyed by rising demand and short-term freight rates.



A WALL STREET



At closing time in Europe, the Dow Jones gained 0.19%, the Standard & Poor's 500 0.35% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.46%.



The Nasdaq and S&P 500 also hit new record highs on Wednesday, supported by stocks such as Nvidia , which advanced by 1.3%, and other industry names like Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices .



CURRENCIES



The dollar edged down after Powell's comments reinforced bets on a rate cut, and lost 0.09% against a basket of benchmark currencies .



The euro gained 0.11% to $1.0824.



RATES



Bond yields retreated in the eurozone on Wednesday, after rising sharply the previous day.



The ten-year German Bund yield gave up 4.6 basis points to 2.5360% and the ten-year OAT yield fell by 7.4 basis points to 3.1840%.



In the United States, the yield on ten-year Treasuries dropped 0.2 basis points to 4.2978%.



OIL



Oil prices rose on Wednesday on the back of a larger-than-expected drop in US gasoline and crude oil inventories for the week ending July 5.



The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also maintained on Wednesday its forecast of relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2024, anticipating strong fuel use during the summer months.



Brent crude rose by 0.98% to $85.49 a barrel, and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) by 1.24% to $82.42.



TO BE CONTINUED ON JULY 11:



(Written by Diana Mandiá, edited by Blandine Hénault)



