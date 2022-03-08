Log in
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
03/22 11:35:29 am
18.02 EUR   -5.73%
Services: A woman's world?

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Adanna: I would say be open minded. I think one of the most important things is to embrace your differences. For example, for me, because the job is very physical, I know my limitations are to do with strength. I obviously don't have as much testosterone: I embrace that, I'm a woman. Be yourself, ask as many questions as possible. Don't be scared to challenge yourself and don't allow yourself to feel intimidated because you're in a male-dominated environment. And if you need help, ask for it.

Helke-Katrin: Use communication and networks and the existing training. You will learn a lot on your path if you are willing to. For me, it was important to stand up for things that matter to me. For example, before getting this job, I had a long conversation with my boss because I wanted to have some quality time with my child and, so, three days a week between 3:30pm and 7:30pm I don't want any meetings. I think it's important to talk about challenges and to basically say that you want a career.

Heidi: I would tell them to go for it. Don't let fear and intimidation stop you from making a difference. I feel that the more we choose this career, the more we become a force to be reckoned with. In the US, women broke barriers when joining the military. It wasn't easy, but they are excelling and advancing today. That can be the example.

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 520 M 16 855 M 16 855 M
Net income 2022 129 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2022 2 696 M 2 928 M 2 928 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,6x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 6 727 M 7 305 M 7 305 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 67 191
Free-Float -
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 18,02 €
Average target price 40,92 €
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-42.30%7 305
PACCAR, INC.-5.74%30 569
KOMATSU LTD.0.91%22 397
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-12.73%21 706
KUBOTA CORPORATION-21.73%20 904
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-23.23%20 455