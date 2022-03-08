Services: A woman's world?

Adanna: I would say be open minded. I think one of the most important things is to embrace your differences. For example, for me, because the job is very physical, I know my limitations are to do with strength. I obviously don't have as much testosterone: I embrace that, I'm a woman. Be yourself, ask as many questions as possible. Don't be scared to challenge yourself and don't allow yourself to feel intimidated because you're in a male-dominated environment. And if you need help, ask for it.
Helke-Katrin: Use communication and networks and the existing training. You will learn a lot on your path if you are willing to. For me, it was important to stand up for things that matter to me. For example, before getting this job, I had a long conversation with my boss because I wanted to have some quality time with my child and, so, three days a week between 3:30pm and 7:30pm I don't want any meetings. I think it's important to talk about challenges and to basically say that you want a career.
Heidi: I would tell them to go for it. Don't let fear and intimidation stop you from making a difference. I feel that the more we choose this career, the more we become a force to be reckoned with. In the US, women broke barriers when joining the military. It wasn't easy, but they are excelling and advancing today. That can be the example.
