ALSTOM

(ALO)
Spirit cuts buyout price for Bombardier aerostructures unit as COVID-19 hits industry

10/26/2020 | 10:03am EDT
The headquarters of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, is seen in Wichita

(Reuters) - U.S. aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems said on Monday it reached a deal with Bombardier Inc to cut the purchase price of the Canadian planemaker's aerostructures unit by 45% to $275 million as COVID-19 weighed on the aerospace sector.

But under the revised deal, Spirit would assume liabilities valued at $824 million, the company's statement said, compared with $700 million in the original 2019 agreement.

The certainty around the deal, expected to close on Oct. 30, sent Bombardier shares 1.6 % shares higher in morning trading in Toronto.

Spirit caused jitters among Bombardier investors in late September when it raised uncertainty over the deal's closing.

The deal includes a facility in Belfast which produces wings for Airbus SE A220 jet, which is considered politically sensitive as the largest high-tech manufacturer in Northern Ireland.

Montreal-based Bombardier is shedding assets amid broader plans to become a pure-play business-jet maker, and pay down some of its $9.3 billion in debt.

In September, French train maker Alstom lowered its offer to acquire Bombardier's rail business by $350 million, in a deal to create the world's second-largest rail company by next year.

Bombardier's restructuring comes amid broader turmoil in the aerospace sector because of the pandemic, which has grounded flights across the globe, weakened valuations and some companies' appetite for deals.

Earlier this month, Air Canada slashed its price to buy Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc by nearly 75% as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on travel demand.

In April, aircraft parts suppliers Hexcel Corp and Woodward Inc abandoned their planned $6.4 billion all-stock merger.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Bernadette Baum)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -3.65% 16.35 Delayed Quote.-64.98%
AIRBUS SE -1.01% 67.28 Real-time Quote.-47.86%
ALSTOM -1.81% 40.54 Real-time Quote.-2.08%
BOMBARDIER INC. 0.00% 0.325 Delayed Quote.-83.42%
HEXCEL CORPORATION -2.79% 34.4 Delayed Quote.-51.58%
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. -6.06% 19.17 Delayed Quote.-71.90%
TRANSAT A.T. INC. -0.61% 4.9 Delayed Quote.-69.01%
WOODWARD, INC. -4.04% 82.93 Delayed Quote.-26.66%
Financials
Sales 2021 7 674 M 9 066 M 9 066 M
Net income 2021 339 M 401 M 401 M
Net cash 2021 745 M 880 M 880 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 9 380 M 11 103 M 11 081 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 38 879
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 49,45 €
Last Close Price 41,35 €
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM-2.08%11 103
PACCAR, INC.17.12%32 067
KUBOTA CORPORATION13.15%22 515
KOMATSU LTD.-5.90%22 421
KNORR-BREMSE AG13.06%19 578
EPIROC AB18.71%18 473
