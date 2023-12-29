alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
|Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Brookfield Corporation
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BPG Sub Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à.r.l.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à.r.l.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à.r.l.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Alexandrite Lake GP S.à.r.l.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à.r.l.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à.r.l.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à.r.l.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à.r.l.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings I S.à.r.l.
|
9.27 %
|
%
|
9.27 %
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Brookfield Corporation
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BPGH Sub Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BSREP III Bermuda GP of GP Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BSREP III Bermuda GP L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|BSREP III Fornax Pooling L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Savoy Luxembourg Holdings S.à.r.l.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à.r.l.
|
9.99 %
|
%
|
10.01 %
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: