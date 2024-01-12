EQS-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

alstria office REIT-AG: Third-party portfolio valuation as per December 31, 2023



12-Jan-2024 / 18:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Third-party portfolio valuation as per December 31, 2023

Hamburg, January 12, 2024 – Today, the external review of the year-end valuation of the real estate portfolio of alstria office REIT-AG (“alstria”, ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) has been finalized. The independent third party valuation determined a value of around EUR 4.0 billion for alstria's real estate portfolio as at December 31, 2023 (EUR 4.6 billion as at December 31, 2022).

No covenants under the loan agreements and/or the terms and conditions of the bonds and Schuldschein are being breached as a result of this valuation.

About alstria

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As per December 31, 2023 the portfolio comprised 106 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million m2.

