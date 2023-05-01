Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Alstria office REIT-AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOX   DE000A0LD2U1

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG

(AOX)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:11 2023-04-28 am EDT
5.930 EUR   -1.82%
01:17pAlstria Office Reit : Result Q1 2023
PU
04/25Alstria Office Reit : Einladung Q1 2023 Call
PU
04/25Alstria Office Reit : Invitation Q1 2023 Call
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alstria office REIT : Result Q1 2023

05/01/2023 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Revenues at EUR 45.5 million and funds from operations (FFO) at EUR 25.4 million

  • EPRA NTA at EUR 14.40 per share

  • Strong letting result

  • Guidance 2023 confirmed

Hamburg, May 1, 2023 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) ("alstria") announces its result for the first three months of 2023.

Revenues of EUR 45.5 million and FFO at EUR 25.4 million

alstria's revenues developed as planned in the reporting period and reached EUR 45.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 45.9 million). The slight decrease by 0.9% is mainly due to the impact of disposals in 2022.

The operating result (FFO after minorities) was EUR 25.4 million in the reporting period. To streamline its operations, starting with the first quarter of 2023 alstria adjusted its reporting to the policy of its main shareholder. The main impact of the new accounting policies results from the capitalisation of interest and costs of development activities. Based on the previous accounting policies, under which these costs were expensed, FFO would have been EUR 22.4 million. The consolidated net income for the period under review amounted to EUR -7.3 million (Q1 2022: EUR 20.7 million) and was impacted by a negative valuation result of EUR 28.9 million. The value adjustment resulted mainly from the increase in land transfer tax (from 4.5% to 5.5%) in Hamburg.

Stable portfolio value

The fair value of investment property amounted to EUR 4,610 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to EUR 4,607 million as of December 31, 2022. The fair value adjustment was balanced by capex of EUR 31.5 million invested into the portfolio in Q1 2023. Furthermore, an asset in Eschborn was sold for EUR 3.2 million at a book gain of 10.7% compared to the Dec. 31, 2022 IFRS value.

EPRA NTA at EUR 14.40 per share

As of March 31, 2023 alstria's equity stood at EUR 2,559 million and was almost stable compared to December 31, 2022 (EUR 2,571 million). Accordingly, the company's EPRA NTA amounted to EUR 14.40 per share. The G-REIT equity ratio was unchanged at 55.2% (Dec. 31, 2022: 55.3%). The Company's Net LTV remained at 43.7% as per March 31, 2023. As per the reporting date alstria's cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 382.1 million.

Strong letting results

With 35,600 sqm of new and extended leases alstria's overall letting performance was in line with the performance in the first quarter 2022. This represents new leases for 2,900 sqm, as well as lease extensions of around 32,700 sqm. The EPRA vacancy rate was 7.4% (December 31, 2022: 7.2%).

Full-year guidance confirmed

Based on the first quarter's results, alstria confirms its guidance for the full year 2023 with expected revenues of around EUR 190 million and an operating profit (FFO) of EUR 79 million.

Subsequent events

alstria entered into three separate mortgage loans for a total amount of EUR 330 million in April 2023 to refinance its EUR 325 million bond maturing on April 12, 2023. This includes the increase of an existing loan by EUR 42 million to EUR 90 million with a maturity of 7 years, and two additional new loans of EUR 188 million/7 years maturity and EUR 100 million/5 years maturity respectively. The bond (ISIN XS1346695437) was fully repaid on its maturity date.

Invitation to the conference call on May 2, 2023

CEO Olivier Elamine will present the results during a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) followed by a Q&A session.

Registration Link 

Please note that the presentation and the Q&A session can also be followed live via webcast on our website www.alstria.com. Shortly before the start of the conference call, the presentation slides will be available for download.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alstria Office REIT-AG published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 17:16:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
01:17pAlstria Office Reit : Result Q1 2023
PU
04/25Alstria Office Reit : Einladung Q1 2023 Call
PU
04/25Alstria Office Reit : Invitation Q1 2023 Call
PU
04/20Rpt : alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German St..
EQ
03/22Alstria Office Reit : Invitation to the virtual ordinary annual general meeting (with agen..
PU
03/22Alstria Office Reit : Remuneration report for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 i..
PU
02/28Alstria office REIT-AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/28Transcript : Alstria office REIT-AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
02/27Alstria Office Reit : Annual report 2022 incl. consolidated financial statements and combi..
PU
02/22Alstria Office Reit : Einladung FY 2022 Call
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 201 M 221 M 221 M
Net income 2023 147 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2023 1 288 M 1 413 M 1 413 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,18x
Yield 2023 0,84%
Capitalization 1 057 M 1 167 M 1 160 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,7x
EV / Sales 2024 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 4,47%
Chart ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
alstria office REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,93 €
Average target price 14,75 €
Spread / Average Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Elamine Chief Executive Officer
Brad Hyler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Pörschke Member-Supervisory Board
Elisabeth Talma Stheeman Member-Supervisory Board
Jan T. Sucharda Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG-23.97%1 167
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-21.04%8 368
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.-3.06%7 123
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.59%5 624
DEXUS0.39%5 530
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT-5.64%3 821
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer