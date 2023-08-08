ADDITIONAL INFORMATION H1 2023

August 8, 2023

DISCLAIMER

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and

unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ

materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation, general economic conditions, including in particular economic conditions in the alstria's core business and core markets, general competitive

factors, the impact of acquisitions, including related integration issues, and reorganization measures. Furthermore, the development of financial markets, interest rate levels, currency exchange rates, as well as

national and international changes in laws and regulations, in particular regarding tax matters, can have a corresponding impact. Many of these factors may be more likely to occur, or more pronounced, as a result of terrorist activities and their consequences.

No duty to update

The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.

H1 2023 - Additional information

alstria office REIT-AG

2

MARKET DATA H1 2023

LETTING MARKET BY CITY H1 2023

LETTING MARKET TAKE H1 2023

Source: JLL Research

TRANSACTION VOLUME H1 2023

NUMBER OF TRANSACTION BY CITY H1 2023

Source: alstria Market Intelligence

Source: alstria Market Intelligence

H1 2023 - Additional information

alstria office REIT-AG

3

PORTFOLIO BY REGIONS

CITY

ASSETS

LETTABLE AREA

OCCUPANCY

CONTRACTED RENT

Market Value

WALT

SQM

#

'000S

%

EUR M

EUR PSM*

% TOTAL

EUR M

EUR PSM

YEARS

Berlin

12

98

92%

14

13.4

7%

440

4,479

3.1

Dusseldorf

31

424

85%

61

13.9

31%

1,196

2,823

4.2

Frankfurt

22

283

74%

42

16.6

21%

1,046

3,701

8.5

Hamburg

33

375

97%

61

14.3

31%

1,563

4,170

5.7

Stuttgart

8

208

62%

20

12.8

10%

422

2,027

3.3

Total

106

1,387

83%

198

14.4

100%

4,667

3,364

5.4

Stabilized assets

84

1,016

93%

157

14.0

79%

3,558

3,503

5.0

Development assets

22

372

56%

41

16.2

21%

1,109

2,982

6.9

* Contracted rent/lettable area

DARWINSTR. 14-18 , BERLIN

AM WEHRHAHN 30, DÜSSELDORF

H1 2023 - Additional information

alstria office REIT-AG

4

VACANCY

SQM

Vacancy

Physical vacancy

'000S

rate (%)

Total lettable area - Dec. 31, 2022

1,398

+ Acquired space

0

- Disposed space

-12

+/- Othjer adustments

-1

Total lettable area -Jun. 30, 2023

1,387

o/w Investment portfolio

1,016

o/w Development portfolio

372

Vacancy - Dec. 31, 2022

209

15%

+ Acquired vacancy

0

- Disposed vacancy

-4

+ Expiries and breaks

94

- Renewals

-53

- New leases

-10

= Vacancy - Jun. 30, 2023

236

17%

o/w Vacancy Investment portfolio

72

7%

o/w Vacancy Development portfolio

164

44%

Jun., 30,

Dec, 31,

EPRA vacancy1

2023

2022

Estimated rental value (ERV) (EUR m)

175

177

ERV of vacant space (EUR m)

12

13

Vacancy rate (%)

7.1%

7.2%

1 Excl. refurbishment assets

GEORG-GLOCK-STR. 19, DÜSSELDORF

H1 2023 - Additional information

alstria office REIT-AG

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Alstria Office REIT-AG published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 10:17:47 UTC.