ADDITIONAL INFORMATION H1 2023
August 8, 2023
MARKET DATA H1 2023
LETTING MARKET BY CITY H1 2023
LETTING MARKET TAKE H1 2023
Source: JLL Research
TRANSACTION VOLUME H1 2023
NUMBER OF TRANSACTION BY CITY H1 2023
Source: alstria Market Intelligence
Source: alstria Market Intelligence
PORTFOLIO BY REGIONS
CITY
ASSETS
LETTABLE AREA
OCCUPANCY
CONTRACTED RENT
Market Value
WALT
SQM
#
'000S
%
EUR M
EUR PSM*
% TOTAL
EUR M
EUR PSM
YEARS
Berlin
12
98
92%
14
13.4
7%
440
4,479
3.1
Dusseldorf
31
424
85%
61
13.9
31%
1,196
2,823
4.2
Frankfurt
22
283
74%
42
16.6
21%
1,046
3,701
8.5
Hamburg
33
375
97%
61
14.3
31%
1,563
4,170
5.7
Stuttgart
8
208
62%
20
12.8
10%
422
2,027
3.3
Total
106
1,387
83%
198
14.4
100%
4,667
3,364
5.4
Stabilized assets
84
1,016
93%
157
14.0
79%
3,558
3,503
5.0
Development assets
22
372
56%
41
16.2
21%
1,109
2,982
6.9
* Contracted rent/lettable area
DARWINSTR. 14-18 , BERLIN
AM WEHRHAHN 30, DÜSSELDORF
VACANCY
SQM
Vacancy
Physical vacancy
'000S
rate (%)
Total lettable area - Dec. 31, 2022
1,398
+ Acquired space
0
- Disposed space
-12
+/- Othjer adustments
-1
Total lettable area -Jun. 30, 2023
1,387
o/w Investment portfolio
1,016
o/w Development portfolio
372
Vacancy - Dec. 31, 2022
209
15%
+ Acquired vacancy
0
- Disposed vacancy
-4
+ Expiries and breaks
94
- Renewals
-53
- New leases
-10
= Vacancy - Jun. 30, 2023
236
17%
o/w Vacancy Investment portfolio
72
7%
o/w Vacancy Development portfolio
164
44%
Jun., 30,
Dec, 31,
EPRA vacancy1
2023
2022
Estimated rental value (ERV) (EUR m)
175
177
ERV of vacant space (EUR m)
12
13
Vacancy rate (%)
7.1%
7.2%
1 Excl. refurbishment assets
GEORG-GLOCK-STR. 19, DÜSSELDORF
