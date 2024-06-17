PRESS RELEASE

Hamburg, June 17, 2024 - alstria office REIT AG is pleased to announce a new lease agreement with Urban Kids Academy GmbH, a private and bilingual daycare center. The daycare center will host around 90 children over 1,150 square meters of indoor facilities and over 600 square meters of outdoor space and playground.



Following the recent lease-up realized by alstria and in expectation of the arrival of the new tenants employees, alstria is deploying a wealth of new amenities to the campus. This will include an on-site restaurant and coffee shops, co-working space and conference center. In addition, the site will host a sport center, which will include a fitness center and an extensive indoor multi-sport facility.



Commitment to sustainability and connectivity: The refurbishment follows the principles of low-carbon design, using the existing structural elements and modernizing the interiors, fire safety and building technologies to meet today's standards and meet the challenge of converting former office space into space for a daycare center.



The rental agreement was brokered by Immoraum Real Estate Advisors.

alstria's Sternhöhe campus in Epplestr. 225 (Stuttgart) comprises a lettable area of 111,000 sqm and is currently being transformed to meet the requirements of modern technology companies.

alstria office REIT-AG

Steinstrasse 7

20095 Hamburg, Germany

Further Information

www.alstria.com

www.sternhoehe.de

www.beehive.work

www.linkedin.com/company/alstria-office-reit-ag

About alstria

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets.

Disclaimer

This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria's management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment - especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences.

alstria undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

