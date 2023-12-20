Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.12.2023 / 14:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Olivier
Last name(s): Elamine

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
alstria office REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QIJIGPI0DRL085 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.3625 EUR 70000.88 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.3625 EUR 70000.88 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/12/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet:http://www.alstria.de

 
