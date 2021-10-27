Invitation 9M 2021 Call

Ladies and Gentlemen,

alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) will present its results for the first nine months of 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

CEO Olivier Elamine and CFO Alexander Dexne will present the results during a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (CET) followed by a Q&A session.

Dial-in numbers:

GER: +49 69 201 744 220

UK: +44 203 009 2470

PIN: 193 68 539#

Please note that the presentation and the Q&A session can also be followed live via webcast on our website www.alstria.com. Shortly before the start of the conference call, the presentation slides will be available for download.

The press release will be sent out the day before after market close at 6:00 p.m. (CET). The 9M interim report will then also be available on alstria's website.