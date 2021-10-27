Log in
    AOX   DE000A0LD2U1

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG

(AOX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/27 06:46:54 am
16.115 EUR   -0.52%
06:38aInvitation 9M 2021 Call
PU
06:28aEinladung 9M 2021 Call
PU
10/19ALSTRIA OFFICE : NorldLB reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
Invitation 9M 2021 Call

10/27/2021 | 06:38am EDT
Ladies and Gentlemen,

alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) will present its results for the first nine months of 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

CEO Olivier Elamine and CFO Alexander Dexne will present the results during a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (CET) followed by a Q&A session.

Dial-in numbers:
GER: +49 69 201 744 220
UK: +44 203 009 2470

PIN: 193 68 539#

Please note that the presentation and the Q&A session can also be followed live via webcast on our website www.alstria.com. Shortly before the start of the conference call, the presentation slides will be available for download.

The press release will be sent out the day before after market close at 6:00 p.m. (CET). The 9M interim report will then also be available on alstria's website.

Disclaimer

Alstria Office REIT-AG published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 180 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2021 186 M 215 M 215 M
Net Debt 2021 1 316 M 1 525 M 1 525 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 2 880 M 3 339 M 3 338 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,3x
EV / Sales 2022 22,5x
Nbr of Employees 174
Free-Float 94,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,20 €
Average target price 16,76 €
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Elamine Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Dexne Chief Financial Officer
Johannes Conradi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard Stephen Mully Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marianne Voigt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG9.46%3 339
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.24.05%18 536
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION21.40%10 503
DEXUS18.62%9 001
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION15.44%8 343
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION21.13%8 097