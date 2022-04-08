Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Alstria office REIT-AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOX   DE000A0LD2U1

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG

(AOX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 03:52:36 pm EDT
13.76 EUR   +20.55%
03/02TRANSCRIPT : Alstria office REIT-AG, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
03/02ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT : Präsentationsfolie
PU
03/01ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT : Anuual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

alstria office REIT : Ad hoc Notification pursuant Article 17 MAR

04/08/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Important Notice
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form a part of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security of alstria office REIT-AG in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any applicable state or foreign securities laws. The securities described in this announcement may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There shall be no public offering of these securities in the United States.

Neither this announcement nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Africa or any other state or jurisdiction in which such action would be unlawful. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States, Canadian, Australian, Japanese, South African or other applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Alstria Office REIT-AG published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 20:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
03/02TRANSCRIPT : Alstria office REIT-AG, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
03/02ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT : Präsentationsfolie
PU
03/01ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT : Anuual Report
PU
03/01ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG : Result for the financial year 2021
EQ
03/01ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG(XTRA : AOX) dropped from Germany MDAX Index (Performance)
CI
02/24Alstria office REIT-AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/24ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG : Dividend proposal for financial year 2021
EQ
02/24Alstria office REIT-AG Proposes Dividend for Financial Year 2021
CI
02/24ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT : Invitation FY 2021 Call
PU
02/24ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT : Einladung FY 2021 Call
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 188 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2022 192 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2022 1 392 M 1 514 M 1 514 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 0,44%
Capitalization 2 106 M 2 291 M 2 291 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,6x
EV / Sales 2023 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
alstria office REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 11,41 €
Average target price 18,51 €
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Elamine Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Dexne Chief Financial Officer
Brad Hyler Member-Supervisory Board
Frank Pörschke Member-Supervisory Board
Elisabeth Talma Stheeman Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG-41.58%2 215
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.6.24%19 172
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION1.19%9 312
DEXUS-2.61%8 699
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION9.39%8 485
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-5.36%6 912