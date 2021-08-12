Log in
    AOX   DE000A0LD2U1

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG

(AOX)
  Report
alstria office REIT : Improved leasing momentum highlighted with new leases

08/12/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Improved leasing momentum highlighted with new leases

Hamburg, August 12, 2021- alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) announces the signature of a new lease in Ratingen and a lease extension in Düsseldorf.

alstria has signed a new long-term lease for the property Pempelfurtstr. 1 in Ratingen. The tenant will lease 2,100 square meters of office space for a term of ten years. The lease will start in early 2022 and the annual rental income will be around EUR 330,000. The lease was brokered by Anteon Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG.

In addition, an existing tenant has extended its lease for 5,700 square meters of office space at Karlstr. 123-127 in Düsseldorf. As part of the lease renewal, the rent was adjusted to the market, which will result in an increase in rent of more than 25%.

'With the acceleration of vaccination, tenant decisions are slowly coming back', says Olivier Elamine, CEO of alstria. 'The signature of these two new leases by our team in Düsseldorf is a good illustration of the improved momentum we are seeing across the leasing markets in which we operate.'

Pempelfurtstr. 1 / Ratingen
Karlstr. 123-127 / Düsseldorf
Investor Relations
Julius Stinauer
Steinstrasse 7
20095 Hamburg, Germany
+49 40 22 63 41 344
[email protected]

Press Contact
Philip Angrabeit
Steinstrasse 7
20095 Hamburg, Germany
+49 40 226 341 389
[email protected]

Further Information
www.alstria.com
www.beehive.work
www.green-dividend.com
www.twitter.com/alstria_REIT
www.linkedin.com/company/alstria-office-reit-ag

About alstria

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of June 30, 2021, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.6 billion.

Disclaimer
This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria's management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment - especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences.

The current COVID-19 outbreak is creating substantial uncertainty in the marketplace. Although alstria has diligently reviewed the information contained in this release it is based on its own analysis and estimate, as well as available public sources and not on active discussion with tenants. As such the current liquidity risk of the tenants can materially differ from alstria's own estimate, and the actual impact of the COVID 19 outbreak may differ substantially from the current previsions.

alstria undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Disclaimer

Alstria Office REIT-AG published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 16:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
