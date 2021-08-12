alstria office REIT : Improved leasing momentum highlighted with new leases

Hamburg, August 12, 2021

alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) announces the signature of a new lease in Ratingen and a lease extension in Düsseldorf.

alstria has signed a new long-term lease for the property Pempelfurtstr. 1 in Ratingen. The tenant will lease 2,100 square meters of office space for a term of ten years. The lease will start in early 2022 and the annual rental income will be around EUR 330,000. The lease was brokered by Anteon Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG.

In addition, an existing tenant has extended its lease for 5,700 square meters of office space at Karlstr. 123-127 in Düsseldorf. As part of the lease renewal, the rent was adjusted to the market, which will result in an increase in rent of more than 25%.

'With the acceleration of vaccination, tenant decisions are slowly coming back', says Olivier Elamine, CEO of alstria. 'The signature of these two new leases by our team in Düsseldorf is a good illustration of the improved momentum we are seeing across the leasing markets in which we operate.'