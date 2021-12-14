Log in
    AOX   DE000A0LD2U1

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG

(AOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

alstria office REIT : Portfolio value expected to increase to approx. EUR 4.85 billion

12/14/2021 | 11:58am EST
- The year-end valuation of the real estate portfolio of alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) is currently being conducted by the independent valuer Savills Advisory Services Germany GmbH & Co. KG, with the final valuation date being set for December 31, 2021.

A first preliminary indication points to a fair value of the real estate portfolio of approximately EUR 4.85 billion (unaudited - FY2020: EUR 4.58 billion). The increase in value reflects the capex spent in the company's portfolio (EUR 117 million), the net impact of the transaction activities (EUR 55 million), and the valuation gain, which is expected in a range of EUR 80-90 million.

The estimated unaudited preliminary impact on the company's net income FY2021 would be EUR 0.45-0.50 per share.

Disclaimer

Alstria Office REIT-AG published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 16:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 183 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2021 203 M 229 M 229 M
Net Debt 2021 1 339 M 1 511 M 1 511 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 3 471 M 3 919 M 3 915 M
EV / Sales 2021 26,3x
EV / Sales 2022 25,4x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
alstria office REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 19,52 €
Average target price 18,28 €
Spread / Average Target -6,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Elamine Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Dexne Chief Financial Officer
Johannes Conradi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard Stephen Mully Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marianne Voigt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG31.89%3 919
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.20.39%17 776
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION17.06%10 297
DEXUS21.38%8 661
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION11.58%8 107
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION17.04%7 824