alstria office REIT : Portfolio value expected to increase to approx. EUR 4.85 billion

- The year-end valuation of the real estate portfolio of alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) is currently being conducted by the independent valuer Savills Advisory Services Germany GmbH & Co. KG, with the final valuation date being set for December 31, 2021.

A first preliminary indication points to a fair value of the real estate portfolio of approximately EUR 4.85 billion (unaudited - FY2020: EUR 4.58 billion). The increase in value reflects the capex spent in the company's portfolio (EUR 117 million), the net impact of the transaction activities (EUR 55 million), and the valuation gain, which is expected in a range of EUR 80-90 million.

The estimated unaudited preliminary impact on the company's net income FY2021 would be EUR 0.45-0.50 per share.