Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
ALTA COPPER CORP.
Reporting Year
From
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Date submitted
2024-05-22
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E658763
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Dale Found
Position Title
CFO
Date
2024-05-22
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes34
Payments2
Improvement Payments
Payee
Geological Mining and
Payments were made in USD and
Peru
Government of Peru
Metallurgical Institute -
46,666
178,284
224,950 converted at the average exchange rate
INGEMMET
for 2023 of 1.3497 CAD
Additional Notes:
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes23
Improvement Payments
Project
Payments were made in USD
Peru
Cañariaco
39,378
120,030
159,408
and converted at the average
exchange rate for 2023 of
1.3497 CAD
Payments were made in USD
Peru
Arikepay
7,288
58,254
65,542
and converted at the average
exchange rate for 2023 of
1.3497 CAD
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Improvement Payments
Total Amount paid by
Project
Notes23
Additional Notes3:
