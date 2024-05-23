Alta Copper Corp. is a Canada-based emerging copper development company. The Company is focused on the development of its 100% owned Canariaco advanced staged copper project. Canariaco comprises 97 square kilometers (km2) of highly prospective land located 150 kilometers (km) northeast of the City of Chiclayo, Peru, which include the Canariaco Norte deposit, Canariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect. Its 100% owned Arikepay Copper-Gold Porphyry consists of three claim blocks totaling 1,800 hectares (ha). The property is located approximately 110 km south of the city of Arequipa in southern Peru. It has a 100% interest in the Don Gregorio property which is a copper-gold porphyry target located in northern Peru 140 km north-northeast of Chiclayo in the department of Cajamarca. Its Canyon Creek property is located in the northwestern end of the Quesnelia Zone (Terrane) approximately 160 km from the Red Chris Mine, 15 km from a main highway and 60 km from the town of Dease Lake.