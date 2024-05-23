Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

ALTA COPPER CORP.

Reporting Year

From

2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Date submitted

2024-05-22

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E658763

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Dale Found

Position Title

CFO

Date

2024-05-22

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Geological Mining and

Payments were made in USD and

Peru

Government of Peru

Metallurgical Institute -

46,666

178,284

224,950 converted at the average exchange rate

INGEMMET

for 2023 of 1.3497 CAD

Additional Notes:

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Payments were made in USD

Peru

Cañariaco

39,378

120,030

159,408

and converted at the average

exchange rate for 2023 of

1.3497 CAD

Payments were made in USD

Peru

Arikepay

7,288

58,254

65,542

and converted at the average

exchange rate for 2023 of

1.3497 CAD

Additional Notes3:

