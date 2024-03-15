INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Alta Copper Corp.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of Alta Copper Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, consolidated statements of changes in equity, consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which describe the events and conditions that indicate the existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

The key audit matter communicated below is a matter arising from the current period audit of the financial statements that was communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (1) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of the key audit matter does not alter in any way our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the key audit matter below providing a separate opinion on the key audit matter or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates.