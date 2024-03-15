Alta Copper Corp. (formerly "Candente Copper Corp".) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2023 Expressed in United States Dollars

Alta Copper Corp. (formerly "Candente Copper Corp".) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2023 PROJECT SUMMARIES The forward-looking information contained in this section is subject to the risk factors and assumptions contained in the section "Forward-Looking Statements" included with this MD&A. These factors are described under the heading "Risk Factors" and are Non-GAAP measures. Cañariaco Copper Project The Cañariaco Copper Project is an advanced stage porphyry copper exploration and development project located in Northern Peru. The Company has a 100% interest in the mineral rights of the Cañariaco Copper Project subject to a 0.5% NSR held by Anglo Pacific. On September 24, 2015, the Company sold a 0.5% net smelter return ("NSR") on the Cañariaco Copper Project in Peru for the aggregate sum of $500,000. The NSR was granted to Exploraciones Apolo Resources S.A.C. ("Apolo"), an affiliate of Entrée Gold Inc. On June 8th, 2018, the Company was advised that Ecora Resources PLC (formerly Anglo Pacific Group PLC) had acquired the existing 0.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") over the Cañariaco Copper Project from Entrée Resources Ltd. On November 29, 2017, the Company sold one of its' Peruvian subsidiaries, Compañia Minera Candente S.A. for approximately $757,000. Compañia Minera Candente S.A. had been formed to act as a service company to provide geological and other consulting services to Alta Copper's various subsidiary entities in Peru and as such did not hold any mineral properties. Fortescue Ltd. Fortescue Ltd. ("Fortescue") is an integrated green technology, energy and metals company with a market capitalization of approximately US$56 billion, recognised for its culture, innovation and industry-leading development of infrastructure, mining assets and green energy initiatives. Founded in 2003, Fortescue has grown to become one of the world's largest iron ore producers, delivering more than two billion tonnes of hematite to its customers since start-up and adding magnetite to the product mix in 2023. Fortescue is unique within heavy industry: and are committed to reducing our (scope 1 and 2) emissions to Real Zero by 2030 across Australian terrestrial mining operations - eliminating fossil fuels by developing local renewable power and replacing existing equipment with battery electric and green hydrogen models. Through the Energy business, they are focused on meeting urgent global demand for green energy, developing green technology solutions for hard-to decarbonise industries, while building a global portfolio of renewable green hydrogen and green ammonia projects. Fortescue's recent Australian exploration activity has focused on early-stage target generation for copper- gold in addition to its extensive iron ore deposits in Western Australia, while it simultaneously builds on its world-class exploration expertise, operational reputation and capability through exploration in highly prospective areas such as South America, including Peru, to deliver shareholder value. 5

Alta Copper Corp. (formerly "Candente Copper Corp".) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2023 On January 21, 2020, Nascent Exploration Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortescue made a strategic investment of Cdn$1,050,000 by purchasing 5,250,000 common shares at a price of Cdn$0.20 in a non-brokered Private Placement. This investment gave Fortescue 9.72% interest in the Company and the right to appoint one person as a director of Alta Copper as well as certain pre-emptive rights. These rights include anti-dilution rights as well as a Right of First Refusal on any debt financing or royalty or stream agreements on any of Alta Copper's assets (but does not include earn-in joint venture proposals). Details of such are given below. On May 22, 2020, Fortescue increased their investment to 19.9% of the Company by subscribing for an additional 6,875,000 shares for gross proceeds of Cdn$1,375,000. At the time of this investment Fortescue's cumulative investment was Cdn$2,425,000 for 12,125,000 shares. On September 22, 2022 Fortescue provided a loan of Cdn$1,000,000 for a 12 month term at 10 per cent interest to be repaid on maturity. Details on Rights Granted to Fortescue In connection with the Private Placement and provided that Fortescue beneficially owns or has the right to acquire not less than 5.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Alta Copper (on a diluted basis), Fortescue was granted the following: the right (but not the obligation) to appoint one person as a director of Alta Copper; the right (but not the obligation) to participate, on a pro rata basis, in any future equity financing of equity securities undertaken by Alta Copper to the extent required to allow Fortescue to maintain the same equity ownership interest (on a diluted basis) in Alta Copper that it possessed immediately prior to closing of the equity financing such that Fortescue does not suffer any equity dilution; and if within two (2) years from the Closing Date of the Private Placement (May 21, 2020), Alta Copper receives a bona fide offer (a "Non-Equity Financing Offer") from a third party to provide Alta Copper with any non-equity financing proposal including, but not limited to, debt financing or a royalty or stream for the purpose of funding the future exploration or development of any of Alta Copper's assets (but for greater certainty does not include an earn-in joint venture proposal) and Alta Copper wishes to accept such Non-Equity Financing Offer, then Fortescue shall have the option to provide such Non-Equity Financing. This expired on May 21, 2022. Due to the exercise of warrants and stock options during early 2021 Fortescue's holdings reduced to 18.9% of the Company. In August 2021, the Company completed a private placement with Fortescue and Lind Global Fund II, LP, for gross proceeds of Cdn$1,100,000. The two parties subscribed equally for 1,100,000 of the 2,200,000 total shares. Lind Global Fund II, LP is an institutional investment fund managed by The Lind Partners, LLC, an institutional fund manager and leading provider of growth capital to small and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK. Fortescue increased its interest in the Company from 18.9% to 19.9% with the August 2021 Private Placement. On February 2, 2023, the Company closed a private placement with Fortescue to raise Cdn$4,000,000 through the issuance of an aggregate of 5,555,556 common shares of the Company at a price of Cdn$0.72 6

Alta Copper Corp. (formerly "Candente Copper Corp".) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2023 per share. Part of the proceeds were used to repay the short term loan outstanding to Fortescue of Cdn$1,000,000 and Fortescue agreed to waive any interest outstanding on the loan upon repayment. On May 18, 2023, as a result of a private placement, Fortescue exercised their pre-emptive right to subscribe for a further 496,000 common shares at a purchase price of Cdn$0.72 per common share for a total purchase price of Cdn$357,120. On November 1, 2023, as a result of a private placement, Fortescue exercised their pre-emptive right to subscribe for a further 535,000 common shares at a purchase price of Cdn$0.50 per common share for a total purchase price of Cdn$267,500. On December 20, 2023, as a result of a private placement, Fortescue acquired a further 6,255,942 common shares at a purchase price of Cdn$0.50 per common share for a total purchase price of Cdn$3,127,971, this increased Fortescue's holding to 30.96%. Summary of Exploration Activities Yaku Consultores was engaged to conduct baseline studies at the Cañariaco Project, starting in September 2021. Their work is part of the environmental and social impact studies and habitat protection for permitting of all exploration phases including drilling and also for the community and regional stakeholders. Yaku's work has included new monitoring of Water Quality, Air Quality, Noise Levels and Biology, Wild Flora and Fauna, Hydrobiology and Archeological studies which will add significantly to the studies that Alta Copper has been conducting such since 2004. 16 Certificates of Non-Existence of Archaeological Remains ("CIRA") were received for the Cañariaco Sur and Quebrada Verde areas, such that together with the previous CIRA certificate received in 2007 for the Cañariaco Norte area, all copper resources known in Cañariaco have now been determined not to contain archeological remains. In December 2023 the Company applied for a new drilling permit called a Declaración de Impacto Ambiental ("DIA"). As part of the permit application a citizen participation workshop was held in the community on October 28, 2023 to explain the environmental studies as well as legal and environmental aspects of exploration and development activities and our drill permit application. The workshop was conducted by the executive of the Energy Management and Mines of the Regional Government of Lambayeque and Yaku presented their findings. The workshop was extremely well attended given that approximately 120 authorities and citizens from our community were invited yet 185 persons registered at the meeting and closer to 300 people actually attended the workshop. Field activities also included site visits related to investors, technical reviews and additional activities related to reclamation of drill sites. In late February 2021, Ausenco Engineering ("Ausenco") was engaged to conduct an internal Desk Top study to identify a new development strategy for Cañariaco Norte. The results of the study were very positive and recommended advancing to an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment Study ("PEA").In 7

Alta Copper Corp. (formerly "Candente Copper Corp".) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2023 September 2021, Ausenco commenced the updated PEA to evaluate a new development strategy for the Cañariaco Norte Project. On January 28, 2022, an Initial Inferred Mineral Resource for the portion of the Cañariaco Sur deposit drilled to date was announced. Additionally the mineral resource for Cañariaco Norte was updated for purposes of the 2022 PEA (see Tables below and also the Company's news release NR 144 dated January 28, 2022) by David Thomas, P.Geo., of DKT Geosolutions Inc. and Jay Melnyk, P.Eng. Principal Mining Engineer at AGP Mining Consultants Inc. *Cañariaco Sur Initial Inferred Resource (0.15% Copper Cut-off Grade) Cut-off Contained Metal Grade Tonnes Cu Cu Au Ag Mo Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum Cu (%) (M) Eq (10) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (ppm) (B lbs) (M Oz's) (M Oz's) (M lbs) 0.10 433.2 0.30 0.25 0.09 1.20 22 2.36 1.26 16.39 20.80 0.15 384.5 0.32 0.26 0.10 1.20 22 2.22 1.18 15.02 18.91 0.20 290.0 0.35 0.29 0.11 1.30 22 1.85 0.98 11.88 14.25 Notes to accompany Cañariaco Sur Initial Inferred Resource table: The Mineral Resources have an effective date of January 27, 2022. The Qualified Person for the estimate is David Thomas of DKT Geosolutions Inc. The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("CIM") Definition Standards (2014) and the CIM "Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice" (2019) guidelines; A single 0.1% Cu grade shell domain was constructed using implicit modelling. Raw drill hole assays were composited to 15 m lengths broken at domain boundaries. Capping of high grades was considered necessary and was completed on assays prior to compositing. Copper assays were capped to a 0.8% threshold and gold assays were capped at a threshold of 1 g/t. Block grades for gold were estimated from the composites using ordinary kriging interpolation into 20 x 20 x 15 m blocks coded by the 0.1% Cu grade shell. The mineral resource is reported above a 0.15% Cu cut-off grade. Additional cut-off grades are shown for sensitivity purposes only. A dry bulk density of 2.5 g/cm3 was used for all material. The Mineral Resources are reported within a constraining Lerchs Grossmann pit shell developed using Hexagon's MinePlan 3D™ software using: A copper price of US$3.50/lb Mining cost of US$1.60/t; A combined processing, tailings management and G&A cost of US$6.52/t; 45 degree Pit slope angles; A copper process recovery of 88%. Copper concentrate smelter terms: US$75/DMT TC, US$0.075/lb RC and 96.2% payable Estimated concentrate shipping costs of US$133.00/WMT of concentrate. 8

Alta Copper Corp. (formerly "Candente Copper Corp".) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2023 Copper equivalent grades including contributions from gold, silver and molybdenum, were estimated using metal prices (copper US$3.50 /lb, gold US$1, 650 /oz, US$21.5 /oz and US$11.00/lb Mo), metal recoveries (copper 88%, gold 65%; silver 57% and molybdenum 60%) and smelter payables (copper 96.5%: gold 93%; silver 90% and molybdenum 100%). Copper grade equivalent calculation: Cu Eq% = Cu % + ((Au grade x Au price x Au recovery x Au smelter payable%) + (Ag grade x Ag price x Ag recovery x Ag smelter payable%)+ (Mo grade x Mo price x Mo recovery x Mo smelter payable%))/(22.0462 x Cu price x 31.1035 g/t x Cu recovery x Cu smelter payable%). There is no metallurgical testwork on Cañariaco Sur at this time - Cañariaco Norte average recoveries have been applied for LG shell generation and Copper equivalent estimations. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate. Totals may not sum due to rounding as required by reporting guidelines. The contained metal figures shown are in situ. No assurance can be given that the estimated quantities will be produced. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This Cañariaco Sur estimate is based on 15 drill holes as well as geology, geochemistry and a review of the deposit lithology, alteration and specific gravities. Cañariaco Norte Mineral Resource Estimate (0.15% Copper Cut-off Grade) Contained Metal Resource Tonnes Cu Cu Au Ag Copper Gold Silver Classification (M) Eq(5) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (B lbs) (M Oz's) (M Oz's) Measured 423.5 0.48 0.43 0.07 1.90 4.04 0.98 25.71 Indicated 670.7 0.39 0.36 0.05 1.60 5.25 1.16 33.72 Measured + Indicated 1,094.2 0.42 0.39 0.06 1.70 9.29 2.14 59.43 Inferred 410.6 0.32 0.29 0.04 1.40 2.66 0.54 18.09 Notes to accompany Cañariaco Norte Resource table: The Mineral Resources have an effective date of January 27, 2022. The Qualified Person for the estimate is David Thomas of DKT Geosolutions Inc. The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("CIM") Definition Standards (2014) and the CIM "Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice" (2019) guidelines; Domaining and grade estimation have not changed since the 2010 mineral resource estimate. The technical report supporting the 2010 mineral resource estimate was filed on December 16 th , 2010 and is available under the company's public filings on www.sedarplus.ca . The Mineral Resources are reported within a constraining Lerchs Grossmann pit shell developed using Hexagon's Mine Plan 3D™ software using: A copper price of US$3.50/lb

