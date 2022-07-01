Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alta Equipment Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTG   US02128L1061

ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.

(ALTG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
9.090 USD   +1.34%
06/23ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11B. Riley Lowers Alta Equipment Group's Price Target to $16 from $22, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alta Equipment : Announces Preferred Stock Dividend - Form 8-K

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alta Equipment Group Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

LIVONIA, Mich. - July 1, 2022 - Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) ("Alta"), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend on its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock in the amount of $625 per preferred share. This will equate to a dividend of $0.625 for each of the outstanding Depositary Shares representing a 1/1000th fractional interest in one share of Series A Preferred. The dividend payment date is August 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2022.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 38 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 60 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Kevin Inda
SCR Partners, LLC

kevin@scr-ir.com
(225) 772-0254

Media:

Glenn Moore

Alta Equipment

glenn.moore@altg.com

(248) 305-2134

1

Disclaimer

Alta Equipment Group Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
06/23ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial State..
AQ
06/14ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11B. Riley Lowers Alta Equipment Group's Price Target to $16 from $22, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/10ALTA EQUIPMENT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10Alta Equipment Group Seeks Acquisitions
CI
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Alta Equipment Group Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10Alta Equipment Group Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
05/10Earnings Flash (ALTG) ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $331.7M, vs. Street Est o..
MT
05/10Earnings Flash (ALTG) ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP Reports Q1 Loss $-0.02, vs. Street Est of $-..
MT
05/10ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 412 M - -
Net income 2022 6,95 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 291 M 291 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Alta Equipment Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,97 $
Average target price 18,33 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan Greenawalt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony J. Colucci Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Cionca Vice President-Information Services
Craig Brubaker Systems Manager
Andrew P. Studdert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.-38.73%291
ATLAS COPCO AB-38.91%43 900
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-22.66%31 586
FANUC CORPORATION-12.88%29 982
SANDVIK AB-34.34%20 302
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.72%19 492