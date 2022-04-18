Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alta Equipment Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTG   US02128L1061

ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.

(ALTG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
11.52 USD   -1.96%
04:34pALTA EQUIPMENT : Appoints Craig Brubaker as Chief Operating Officer - Form 8-K
PU
04:33pALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pAlta Equipment Group Appoints Craig Brubaker as Chief Operating Officer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alta Equipment : Appoints Craig Brubaker as Chief Operating Officer - Form 8-K

04/18/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alta Equipment Group Appoints Craig Brubaker as Chief Operating Officer

LIVONIA, Mich. - April 18, 2022- On April 12, 2022, Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) ("Alta"), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, announced the appointment of Craig Brubaker as Chief Operating Officer, a new position at the company, effective immediately.

Since 2006, Mr. Brubaker has served as Vice President, Operations at Alta. Craig joined Alta in 1995 after completing his BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Toledo. Mr. Brubaker has held several operations positions of increased responsibilities before being promoted to VP of Operations. Previously, Craig held positions as Systems Manager, Rental Manager, General Service Manager and Regional Operations Manager.

As Chief Operating Officer Mr. Brubaker will report to Alta's Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Greenawalt, and oversee day-to-day operations of both material handling and construction equipment segments.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Brubaker as Chief Operating Officer. Craig brings a great track record of success and strong operational experience during his time at Alta," said Ryan Greenawalt, Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to the contributions he will continue to make as part of the Alta family."

"I am excited to step into my new role as COO and look forward to using my experience in leading Alta's operations over the past 16 years to help build on the company's future success and continue to drive operational improvements across the organization," said Mr. Brubaker.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 37 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 60 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Bob Jones / Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

IR@altg.com

(646) 776-0886

Media:

Glenn Moore

Alta Equipment

glenn.moore@altg.com

(248) 305-2134

Disclaimer

Alta Equipment Group Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 20:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
04:34pALTA EQUIPMENT : Appoints Craig Brubaker as Chief Operating Officer - Form 8-K
PU
04:33pALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
04:32pAlta Equipment Group Appoints Craig Brubaker as Chief Operating Officer
BU
04/05ALTA EQUIPMENT : Announces Preferred Stock Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04/05ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/05Alta Equipment Group Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
03/31ALTA EQUIPMENT : Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form..
PU
03/31TRANSCRIPT : Alta Equipment Group Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2022
CI
03/31ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
03/31Earnings Flash (ALTG) ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP Posts Q4 Revenue $356.3M, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 395 M - -
Net income 2022 6,65 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 61,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 380 M 380 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Alta Equipment Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,75 $
Average target price 20,33 $
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan Greenawalt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony J. Colucci Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Cionca Vice President-Information Services
Craig Brubaker Vice President-Operations
Andrew P. Studdert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.-19.74%380
ATLAS COPCO AB-25.78%56 779
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.91%35 186
FANUC CORPORATION-14.38%31 675
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-28.48%25 960
SANDVIK AB-24.05%25 145