Alta Equipment : eMobility Announces Agreement with BorgWarner to Service and Distribute Direct Current Fast Chargers

01/05/2023

LIVONIA, Mich. - January 5, 2023 - Alta eMobility, a leader in turnkey fleet electrification solutions, has announced an agreement with BorgWarner to service and distribute direct current fast chargers (DCFCs) as part of its long-term goal to provide fleet, workplace charging, and retail customers with a one-stop shop for electric charging solutions.

Manufactured in the U.S., BorgWarner offers DCFCs that can handle a wide range of vehicles. The DCFCs are in production with industry-best lead times; Alta eMobility is expected to secure over 350 chargers over a two-year period.

The agreement solidifies and enhances Alta eMobility's seamless integration for new and existing customers wanting to electrify and charge their electric vehicles with a guaranteed inventory of DCFCs.

"We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology with manufacturing based in the U.S.," said Mike Bucci, vice president, Alta eMobility. "BorgWarner is a proven automotive leader known for building a reliable product. With our international footprint and 1,500 highly skilled technicians, we know this partnership will suit our customers perfectly."

"Alta eMobility delivers an elevated level of customer satisfaction and expertise in construction, material handling and electric vehicles. We value the alliance with Alta eMobility to grow the high-power charging market," said Davide Girelli, president and general manager, BorgWarner Morse Systems.

Alta eMobility customers interested in DCFCs can contact Alta eMobility directly for charger installation. Alta eMobility is currently located in 15 states and Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The Alta eMobility team and technicians can install DCFCs in any state in North America or province in Canada, using its strategic partners and BorgWarner's telemetry platform. Alta eMobility can monitor their chargers remotely and provide data to better understand status, usage and optimized charging time, as well as educate users on the importance of keeping their EVs charged.

If you are attending CES, visit the BorgWarner booth #7161 in West Hall of the LVCC at 2 p.m. on January 6, 2023 for more information.