  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alta Equipment Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTG   US02128L1061

ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.

(ALTG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
14.47 USD   +1.69%
Alta Equipment : eMobility Announces Agreement with BorgWarner to Service and Distribute Direct Current Fast Chargers

01/05/2023 | 04:36pm EST
Alta eMobility Announces Agreement with BorgWarner to Service and Distribute Direct Current Fast Chargers
01/05/2023

LIVONIA, Mich. - January 5, 2023 - Alta eMobility, a leader in turnkey fleet electrification solutions, has announced an agreement with BorgWarner to service and distribute direct current fast chargers (DCFCs) as part of its long-term goal to provide fleet, workplace charging, and retail customers with a one-stop shop for electric charging solutions.

Manufactured in the U.S., BorgWarner offers DCFCs that can handle a wide range of vehicles. The DCFCs are in production with industry-best lead times; Alta eMobility is expected to secure over 350 chargers over a two-year period.

The agreement solidifies and enhances Alta eMobility's seamless integration for new and existing customers wanting to electrify and charge their electric vehicles with a guaranteed inventory of DCFCs.

"We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology with manufacturing based in the U.S.," said Mike Bucci, vice president, Alta eMobility. "BorgWarner is a proven automotive leader known for building a reliable product. With our international footprint and 1,500 highly skilled technicians, we know this partnership will suit our customers perfectly."

"Alta eMobility delivers an elevated level of customer satisfaction and expertise in construction, material handling and electric vehicles. We value the alliance with Alta eMobility to grow the high-power charging market," said Davide Girelli, president and general manager, BorgWarner Morse Systems.

Alta eMobility customers interested in DCFCs can contact Alta eMobility directly for charger installation. Alta eMobility is currently located in 15 states and Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The Alta eMobility team and technicians can install DCFCs in any state in North America or province in Canada, using its strategic partners and BorgWarner's telemetry platform. Alta eMobility can monitor their chargers remotely and provide data to better understand status, usage and optimized charging time, as well as educate users on the importance of keeping their EVs charged.

If you are attending CES, visit the BorgWarner booth #7161 in West Hall of the LVCC at 2 p.m. on January 6, 2023 for more information.

For more information about Alta eMobility or DCFCs, contact David Breault, business development manager, Alta eMobility, at david.breault@altg.com or visit https://emobility.altg.com

Disclaimer

Alta Equipment Group Inc. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 21:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
2022Alta Equipment Group Inc. Launches Alta Emobility Business to Provide Turnkey Fleet Ele..
CI
2022Alta Equipment : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022Transcript : Alta Equipment Group Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
2022ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
2022Alta Equipment Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises 2022 ..
BU
2022Alta Equipment Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2022Tranche Update on Alta Equipment Group Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 4,..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 554 M - -
Net income 2022 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 458 M 458 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
Technical analysis trends ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,23 $
Average target price 20,75 $
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan Greenawalt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony J. Colucci Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Cionca Vice President-Information Services
Craig Brubaker Systems Manager
Andrew P. Studdert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.7.88%458
ATLAS COPCO AB4.97%57 723
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.26%38 122
FANUC CORPORATION0.10%28 682
FORTIVE CORPORATION1.51%23 075
SANDVIK AB2.39%23 037