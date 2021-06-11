Alta Equipment : Submissions of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

Submissions of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 9, 2021, Alta Equipment Group Inc. (the 'Company') held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Meeting'). As of the close of business on April 14, 2021, the record date for the Meeting, there were 32,298,376 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding, with each share entitled to one vote. During the Meeting, the Company's stockholders voted on the matters set forth below.

Proposal 1

The two director nominees named in our proxy statement were elected, each for a two-year term as set forth in the Company's proxy statement dated April 27, 2021. The following table sets forth the vote of the stockholders at the Meeting with respect to the election of directors:

Nominee For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Daniel Shribman 18,418,568 0 3,677,080 2,866,892 Katherine E. White 18,556,298 0 3,539,350 2,866,892

Proposal 2

The Company's stockholders voted upon and approved the ratification of the appointment of UHY LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 based upon the following votes:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 24,867,952 1,487 93,101 0

