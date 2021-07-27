Alta Equipment : to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that Ryan Greenawalt, Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Colucci, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in virtual investor meetings and give a presentation at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://Investors.altaequipment.com.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 36 years and has developed a branch network that includes 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

