Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alta Equipment Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTG   US02128L1061

ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.

(ALTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alta Equipment : to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

07/27/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that Ryan Greenawalt, Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Colucci, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in virtual investor meetings and give a presentation at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://Investors.altaequipment.com.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 36 years and has developed a branch network that includes 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
04:06pALTA EQUIPMENT : to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Industrials Confer..
BU
07/22ALTA EQUIPMENT : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release..
BU
07/02ALTA EQUIPMENT : Announces Preferred Stock Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
07/02ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
07/02ALTA EQUIPMENT : Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
06/25ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.(NYSE : ALTG) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growth In..
CI
06/25ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.(NYSE : ALTG) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/25ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.(NYSE : ALTG) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/25ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.(NYSE : ALTG) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/25ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.(NYSE : ALTG) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 089 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,30 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 382x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 412 M 412 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Alta Equipment Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,72 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan Greenawalt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony J. Colucci Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Cionca Vice President-Information Services
Craig Brubaker Senior Vice President-Operations
Andrew P. Studdert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.28.74%412
ATLAS COPCO AB38.97%78 293
FANUC CORPORATION0.43%44 091
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.52%39 908
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.15.36%33 265
SANDVIK AB12.67%32 974