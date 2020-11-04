Altabancorp : Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcripts - 29 October 2020

Our comments today will refer to the financial results included in our earnings announcement and investor presentation, released last night. To obtain a copy of our earnings release or presentation, please visit our website at www.altabancorp.com.

Our earnings release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the control of the Company. We caution readers and listeners that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied, or projected by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we assume no duty to update such statements, except as required by law.

I will now turn the call over to Len. Len?

Len Williams

Thank you, Mark. Good morning, and welcome to our call. I'm grateful for this opportunity to meet with you, and I hope you and your loved ones are healthy and safe.

We reported solid earnings in the third quarter, demonstrating the strength of our organization to respond to difficult economic conditions. Our associates and clients have adjusted to this unusual environment, as we continue to focus on addressing our clients' financial needs. We've provided substantial financial relief to our clients through the participation in government programs, as well as our own payment relief programs, and we expect to participate with additional funding for SBA PPP loans if passed by the federal government. We will continue to work with our clients to provide financial solutions to assist them on their path to recovery as we all work to overcome the current hardships.

I'm incredibly proud of how our associates have responded to the pandemic and how quickly and dramatically altered how and where we work. We've seen strength and leadership emerge through this unprecedented business twist. Our Technology Team has continued to focus on addressing the needs of our associates, many of whom are still working from home, while we continue to ensure that we protect our clients' electronic assets. Our sales force continues to connect with our clients to ensure that we offer financial solutions and assistance wherever and whenever possible.

While we rapidly deployed our back office support areas, we did so in a safe and secure environment. We continued to ensure appropriate data security as our operations shifted to new delivery methods. We continue to focus on the safety and stability of our associates and their families through the allocation of technology and resources to ensure that a majority of our associates are able to continue to work from home. We've also enhanced cleaning protocols for our office spaces and branch locations to ensure that our associates and clients feel safe when they visit us.

The State of Utah has developed a COVID-19 transmission index, which categorizes level of transmission as high, moderate or low. Each county receives a rating every week. The Company's COVID-19 pandemic response plan directly correlates to the state's transition index. The counties where our branches are located presently have a transmission index of moderate or high. As a result, all of our branch lobbies are available by appointment only, while our drive-through windows remain open. To ensure the safety of our associates and clients, we require masks to be worn in all branch locations, and in our back office location when associates are unable to socially distance from other associates. Approximately 60% of our workforce remains working from home, and will continue to do so until the transmission index in the corresponding county moves to low.

2

ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.

1-888-562-02621-604-929-1352www.viavid.com