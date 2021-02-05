Log in
ALTABANCORP

(ALTA)
Altabancorp : Q4 2020 Conference Call Presentation

02/05/2021 | 01:31pm EST
Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2020

Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Olson, EVP and Chief Financial Officer

January 28, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:

  • The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas;
  • Adequacy of allowance for credit losses and estimation of current expected credit losses;
  • Sufficiency of capital;
  • Impact of changes in overall interest rate environment and other market risks;
  • Fluctuations in demand for loans and other financial services in our market areas;
  • Changes in legislative or regulatory requirements or the results of regulatory examinations;
  • Stability of funding sources and continued availability of borrowings;
  • Changes in accounting policies and practices and the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; and
  • These and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. These risks could cause our actual results in 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating results, financial condition and stock price performance.

About AltabancorpTM

  • Nasdaq: ALTA
  • Over 100+ years operating history
  • Largest community bank in Utah
  • Only public community bank in Utah
  • Vision: to be the best bank for your business
  • Provide highly personalized service to small and medium-sized businesses and to individuals
  • 26 full service branches from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah
  • Focus on construction lending with business vertical in homebuilder finance and investor real estate
  • Commercial banking centers focused on C&I lending
  • Total assets $3.4 billion

Market Focus

Strategy to expand our footprint throughout the Intermountain Region both acquisitions and organic growth

Currently, 26 full service branches in Utah and Idaho

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Altabancorp published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 18:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 112 M - -
Net income 2020 42,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 645 M 645 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,76x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 490
Free-Float 60,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 34,25 $
Last Close Price 34,23 $
Spread / Highest target 5,17%
Spread / Average Target 0,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Len E. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard T. Beard Chairman
Mark K. Olson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
David G. Anderson Director, Chief Credit Officer & Senior VP
Robert Brent Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTABANCORP22.60%645
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.35%421 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.19%281 151
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.38%265 618
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.21.73%207 301
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.34%191 865
