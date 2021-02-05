Altabancorp : Q4 2020 Conference Call Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:

The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;

COVID-19 pandemic; Changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas;

Adequacy of allowance for credit losses and estimation of current expected credit losses;

Sufficiency of capital;

Impact of changes in overall interest rate environment and other market risks;

Fluctuations in demand for loans and other financial services in our market areas;

Changes in legislative or regulatory requirements or the results of regulatory examinations;

Stability of funding sources and continued availability of borrowings;

Changes in accounting policies and practices and the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; and

These and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. These risks could cause our actual results in 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating results, financial condition and stock price performance.