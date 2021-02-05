Altabancorp : Q4 2020 Conference Call Presentation

Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2020
Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark Olson, EVP and Chief Financial Officer
January 28, 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:
-
The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;
-
Changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas;
-
Adequacy of allowance for credit losses and estimation of current expected credit losses;
-
Sufficiency of capital;
-
Impact of changes in overall interest rate environment and other market risks;
-
Fluctuations in demand for loans and other financial services in our market areas;
-
Changes in legislative or regulatory requirements or the results of regulatory examinations;
-
Stability of funding sources and continued availability of borrowings;
-
Changes in accounting policies and practices and the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; and
-
These and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. These risks could cause our actual results in 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating results, financial condition and stock price performance.
About AltabancorpTM
-
Nasdaq: ALTA
-
Over 100+ years operating history
-
Largest community bank in Utah
-
Only public community bank in Utah
-
Vision: to be the best bank for your business
-
Provide highly personalized service to small and medium-sized businesses and to individuals
-
26 full service branches from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah
-
Focus on construction lending with business vertical in homebuilder finance and investor real estate
-
Commercial banking centers focused on C&I lending
-
Total assets $3.4 billion
Market Focus
Strategy to expand our footprint throughout the Intermountain Region both acquisitions and organic growth
Currently, 26 full service branches in Utah and Idaho
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Altabancorp published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 18:30:01 UTC.