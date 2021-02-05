Altabancorp : Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcripts - 29 January 2021

listeners that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied, or projected by such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as the date they were made and we assume no duty to update such statements except as required by law.

Len Williams

Thank you, Mark. Happy New Year, and good morning. Welcome to our call.

Altabancorp reported solid earnings for the fourth quarter, and for all of 2020, demonstrating the strength of our organization to respond to difficult economic conditions.

Despite the negative effects of the pandemic and near zero interest rates, we reported net income of $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $11.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Diluted earnings per common share were $0.58 for the fourth quarter 2020 compared with $0.61 for the fourth quarter a year ago.

For all of 2020, net income was $43.5 million, or $2.29 per diluted common share, compared with $44.3 million, or $2.33 per diluted common share for the same period last year, or year earlier. Our net income declined by only 1.9% year-over-year despite the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and interest rates at near zero. I believe this performance speaks to our entire team working together to respond to these negative events, and working diligently to solve our financial needs during this difficult time.

Our return on average assets was 1.52%, and return on average equity was 12.44% for all of 2020, compared with 1.93% and 14.14% for 2019.

As we begin this new year, I've reflected on what our team has accomplished over the past few years. We spent considerable time, money, and effort to address significant shortfalls and processes, controls, and technologies so we could maintain and build market share, enhance the cloud experience, and stay competitive in a rapidly changing industry. We believe that it's imperative that we improve our ability as a company to execute and to innovate. It's also critically important that we improve ownership accountability and skill sets within our culture as we decentralized leadership in order to operate more effectively in a larger evolving community banking organization.

To assist us in this endeavor, we've made a three year commitment to retain a renowned leadership development and culture change management company to help us strengthen and build our culture that is accepting of these necessary changes. We've also contracted with the large National Commercial Banking Training Organization to sharpen and build world-classvalue-added technical and consultative banking skills. We're driven by our passion to enhance our clients' experience with better processes, newer technologies, and a skilled workforce.

We continue to proactively manage credit and concentration risks to ensure the organization has the capacity and ability to safely grow our asset base. We also separated the production and credit functions of the organization and improved our underwriting processes and procedures. Additionally, we promoted and hired qualified credit administrators to fill roles in our new credit department. These credit

