Altabancorp : Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcripts - 29 January 2021

Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
David Feaster, Raymond James
Andrew Liesch, Piper Sandler
John
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Altabancorp Q4 Earnings Conference Call.
At this time, all participants' lines are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. To ask a question during the session, you'll need to press star, one on your telephone. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. If you require any further assistance, please press star, zero.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, speaker Mark Olsen, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.
Mark Olson
Thank you, and good morning. Thank you all for joining us today to review our fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results.
Joining me this morning on the call is Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Altabancorp.
Our comments today will refer to the financial results included in our earnings announcement and investor presentation released last night. To obtain a copy of our earnings release or presentation, please visit our website at www.altabancorp.com.
Our earnings release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many which are difficult to predict and beyond the control of the Company. We caution readers and
1
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
listeners that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied, or projected by such forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as the date they were made and we assume no duty to update such statements except as required by law.
With that I'll now turn the call over to Len. Len?
Len Williams
Thank you, Mark. Happy New Year, and good morning. Welcome to our call.
Altabancorp reported solid earnings for the fourth quarter, and for all of 2020, demonstrating the strength of our organization to respond to difficult economic conditions.
Despite the negative effects of the pandemic and near zero interest rates, we reported net income of $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $11.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Diluted earnings per common share were $0.58 for the fourth quarter 2020 compared with $0.61 for the fourth quarter a year ago.
For all of 2020, net income was $43.5 million, or $2.29 per diluted common share, compared with $44.3 million, or $2.33 per diluted common share for the same period last year, or year earlier. Our net income declined by only 1.9% year-over-year despite the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and interest rates at near zero. I believe this performance speaks to our entire team working together to respond to these negative events, and working diligently to solve our financial needs during this difficult time.
Our return on average assets was 1.52%, and return on average equity was 12.44% for all of 2020, compared with 1.93% and 14.14% for 2019.
As we begin this new year, I've reflected on what our team has accomplished over the past few years. We spent considerable time, money, and effort to address significant shortfalls and processes, controls, and technologies so we could maintain and build market share, enhance the cloud experience, and stay competitive in a rapidly changing industry. We believe that it's imperative that we improve our ability as a company to execute and to innovate. It's also critically important that we improve ownership accountability and skill sets within our culture as we decentralized leadership in order to operate more effectively in a larger evolving community banking organization.
To assist us in this endeavor, we've made a three year commitment to retain a renowned leadership development and culture change management company to help us strengthen and build our culture that is accepting of these necessary changes. We've also contracted with the large National Commercial Banking Training Organization to sharpen and build world-classvalue-added technical and consultative banking skills. We're driven by our passion to enhance our clients' experience with better processes, newer technologies, and a skilled workforce.
We continue to proactively manage credit and concentration risks to ensure the organization has the capacity and ability to safely grow our asset base. We also separated the production and credit functions of the organization and improved our underwriting processes and procedures. Additionally, we promoted and hired qualified credit administrators to fill roles in our new credit department. These credit
2
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
administrators have thoroughly reviewed our existing portfolio and actively managed out clients with higher risk for profiles than we were willing to assume, particularly given that we were nearing the end of a credit cycle.
Lastly, we continued to transform the organization from a primarily asset-based lender that is focused on construction and commercial real-estate lending to a business and real estate bank with high-touch relationship management professionals and support staff who add value to our clients by providing creative, timely, helpful business solutions. This strategy has provided many opportunities for growth among our existing team, while also attracting high-performing talent from outside the organization. Recent talent acquisition to complement our existing lending professionals include multiple experts from several regional and national banking institutions.
Keep in mind that while we have been making these major changes, our loan originations have exceeded $1.4 billion in each of the last three years. As a publicly traded company, we know that we must adapt and improve to earn our independence every day. We believe that we have the people, processes, and systems to safely grow our loan portfolio and expand our market share in Utah.
Over the past three years, our total assets have grown organically by approximately $1.2 billion to over $3.3 billion, a 19.5% annual growth rate. Total deposits have grown by approximately $1.1 billion to over $2.9 billion, a 20% annual growth rate over the same period. Altabanc has grown to hold the sixth largest deposit share position in Utah.
Over the same period, we have aggressively built a fortress balance sheet to weather economic uncertainty. We believe our balance sheet strength is reflected in the level of allowance for credit losses held by us, and our strong liquidity and regulatory capital position. These results could not have been achieved without our adaptable client-centric associates. I'm proud of the financial performance our strategic plan has shown to date. While maintaining a strong balance sheet, we have consistently achieved above peer returns. Despite near year zero interest rates and a significant amount of liquidity we hold, our net interest margin is in the 96th percentile and our return on assets is in the 91st percentile among our peers.
We believe the combination of a fortress balance sheet, above peer returns, and strong stock price currency value places us in a unique position to aggressively grow organically and to compete for mergers and acquisitions throughout the Intermountain West. With historically low interest rate, the market is forcing bank management to look at strategic combinations to improve operating leverage. We believe this will provide us acquisition opportunities.
Over the past three years, our tangible book value per share has increased by just under $6, an almost 16% annual growth rate. We also paid dividends totaling $1.46 per share over the same period. When dividends paid or combined with the increases in tangible book value per share, our shareholders have earned an annual return of over 20%, totaling approximately $140 million in total shareholder return over the same period.
We're fortunate to operate one of the strongest states in the nation from an economic perspective. Utah's economy has consistently performed better than most states, and the nation as a whole. The unemployment rate for the nation was 6.7% at December 31, 2020, while the unemployment rate for the state of Utah was 3.6%, which is one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation. Nationally, total jobs decreased by 2.4% year-over-year at December 31, while jobs in Utah were flat. This was the second lowest year-over-year change of any state.
Despite the negative effects of the-that the pandemic has had on the overall year-over-year change in jobs in Utah at the end of the year, construction jobs actually increased by 0.4%, which we believe is a
3
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.