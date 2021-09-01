Altabancorp : Submission of Matters to Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

Submission of Matters to Vote of Security Holders

Altabancorp (the 'Company') held a virtual special meeting of its shareholders on August 31, 2021 (the 'Special Meeting'). In conjunction with the Special Meeting, shareholders were asked to vote on three proposals, the voting results of each of which is provided below. Prior to the Special Meeting, the Company delivered a definitive proxy statement/prospectus (the 'Proxy Statement') to its shareholders describing the Special Meeting, each of the proposals the proposed merger of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. ('Glacier'), Glacier Bank, the Company, and Altabank (the 'Bank') and related information. The Proxy Statement was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 21, 2021.

As of the close of business on July 14, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, there were 18,882,463 of the Company's common shares outstanding and entitled to vote. 15,756,567 of the Company's common shares were represented at the Special Meeting by proxy or by attending the Special Meeting, representing approximately 83% of Company's common shares outstanding as of the record date and entitled to vote at the Special Meeting, which constituted a quorum to conduct business at the Special Meeting. Virtual attendance at the Special Meeting constituted presence in person for purposes of satisfying the quorum and voting requirements. The following are the final voting results on the proposals, each of which is more fully described in the Proxy Statement.

Proposal 1: To consider and vote on a proposal to approve the Plan and Agreement of Merger, dated as of May 18, 2021 (the 'merger agreement'), among Glacier, Glacier Bank, the Company, and the Bank.

Votes For Votes

Against Abstentions Broker

Non-Votes 15,544,356 205,667 6,544 0

Proposal 2: To vote on an advisory (non-binding)proposal to approve the compensation that may become paid or payable to the named executive officers of the Company that is based on or otherwise relates to the merger.

Votes For Votes

Against Abstentions Broker

Non-Votes 6,324,647 3,900,079 5,531,842 0

Proposal 3: To approve one or more adjournments of the Company's special meeting, if necessary or appropriate, including adjournments to solicit additional proxies in favor of approval of the merger agreement.

Votes For Votes

Against Abstentions Broker

Non-Votes 14,655,404 1,094,188 6,975 0

With respect to Proposal 3, although Proposal 3 would have received sufficient votes to be approved, no motion was made because the adjournment of the Special Meeting was determined not to be necessary or appropriate.