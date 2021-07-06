Log in
    ALTA   US0213471099

ALTABANCORP

(ALTA)
Altabancorp :TM Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release Date

07/06/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
AltabancorpTM (Nasdaq: ALTA) announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after the market closes. The Company’s second quarter 2021 earnings release will be available on the Company’s website at www.altabancorp.com.

About AltabancorpTM

AltabancorpTM (Nasdaq: ALTA) is the bank holding company for AltabankTM, a full-service bank, providing loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals through 25 branch locations from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. AltabankTM is the largest community bank in Utah with total assets over $3.5 billion. Our clients have direct access to bankers and decision-makers, who work with clients to understand their specific needs and offer customized financial solutions. AltabankTM has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about AltabankTM is available at www.altabank.com. More information about AltabancorpTM is available at www.altabancorp.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 101 M - -
Net income 2021 40,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 818 M 818 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 61,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 43,32 $
Average target price 48,33 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Len E. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark K. Olson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Richard T. Beard Chairman
Robert Brent Anderson Independent Director
Douglas H. Swenson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTABANCORP55.16%832
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.79%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.76%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.35%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.82%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.24%202 066