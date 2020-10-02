Log in
Altabancorp™ : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

10/02/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

Altabancorp™ (Nasdaq: ALTA) announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. MDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss the Company’s financial performance.

Investment professionals who wish to ask questions regarding the Company’s financial performance will need to register to participate in the call by October 28, 2020 by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6513568. Upon registering, you will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

Other interested parties are invited to listen to the call via webcast. Additional information and a link to the webcast can be found on the Company’s investor relations website https://www.altabancorp.com.

The Company’s third quarter earnings release and investor presentation will be available prior to the call on the Company’s investor relations website https://www.altabancorp.com. An audio archive and written transcript of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website within 24 hours after the end of the call. Forward-looking statements may be made and other material information may be discussed on this conference call. 

About Altabancorp™

Altabancorp™ (Nasdaq: ALTA) is the bank holding company for Altabank™, a full-service bank, providing loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals through 26 branch locations from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabank™ is the largest community bank in Utah with total assets of $3.1 billion. Our clients have direct access to bankers and decision-makers, who work with clients to understand their specific needs and offer customized financial solutions. Altabank™ has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about Altabank™ is available at www.altabank.com. More information about Altabancorp™ is available at www.altabancorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 108 M - -
Net income 2020 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,60x
Yield 2020 2,58%
Capitalization 388 M 388 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,60x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 490
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart ALTABANCORP
Duration : Period :
Altabancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 20,63 $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Len E. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard T. Beard Chairman
Rick W. Anderson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark K. Olson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Paul R. Gunther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTABANCORP-31.51%388
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.94%295 526
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.00%240 363
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.57%208 805
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 414
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 014
