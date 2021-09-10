Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. AltaGas Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALA   CA0213611001

ALTAGAS LTD.

(ALA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ALTAGAS : ANNOUNCES MONTHLY DIVIDEND (Form 6-K)

09/10/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALTAGAS LTD. ANNOUNCES MONTHLY DIVIDEND

Calgary, Alberta (September 10, 2021)

AltaGas Ltd. ('AltaGas or the Company') (TSX: ALA) announced today that the September dividend will be paid on October 15, 2021, to common shareholders of record on September 27, 2021. The amount of the dividend will be $0.0833 for each common share. This dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

AltaGas is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that connects NGLs and natural gas to domestic and global markets. The Company operates a diversified, low-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders. For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Investment Community
1-877-691-7199
investor.relations@altagas.ca 		Media
1-403-206-2841
media.relations@altagas.ca

This news release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the word 'will', and similar expressions, as they relate to AltaGas are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the payment of dividends. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect AltaGas' current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, governmental or regulatory developments, and other factors set out in AltaGas' public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause AltaGas' actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release, and such forward-looking statements, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. AltaGas does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Disclaimer

AltaGas Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 19:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALTAGAS LTD.
03:52pALTAGAS : ANNOUNCES MONTHLY DIVIDEND (Form 6-K)
PU
08:46aALTAGAS LTD. : Announces Monthly Dividend
AQ
09/09Credit Suisse On Its Canada Top Picks For September; Includes Financials, Inf..
MT
09/02RBC Capital Markets Presents Fall 2021 Fundamental Equity Weighting Portfolio
MT
08/24ALTAGAS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29ALTAGAS : ANNOUNCES STRONG SECOND QUARTER RESULTS (Form 6-K)
PU
07/29AltaGas Ltd. Approves Dividend on Common Shares, Payable on Sept. 15, 2021
CI
07/29Altagas Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
07/29AltaGas Ltd. Reiterates Its Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
07/29ALTAGAS : Ups Q2 Normalized Income, Reiterates Guidance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTAGAS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 431 M 5 869 M 5 869 M
Net income 2021 554 M 437 M 437 M
Net Debt 2021 7 840 M 6 192 M 6 192 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 7 320 M 5 792 M 5 782 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 984
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart ALTAGAS LTD.
Duration : Period :
AltaGas Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTAGAS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 26,13 CAD
Average target price 29,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randall L. Crawford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. James Harbilas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pentti O. Karkkainen Chairman
Corine R. K. Bushfield Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
David Wallace Cornhill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTAGAS LTD.39.58%5 783
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.14.40%24 628
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.57%15 735
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION2.33%12 581
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-9.04%8 788
GAIL INDIA LIMITED17.77%8 759