AltaGas : 2021 ESG Report

A leading North American energy infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy.
To improve quality of life by safely and reliably connecting customers to affordable sources of energy for today and tomorrow.
Every day, our team of approximately 3,000 people is guided by our Core Values. These values are not negotiable. They are our fuel, foundation and focus.
Work Safely,
Act With
Make Informed
Achieve
Invest in our People
Think Responsibly
Integrity
Decisions
Results
and Foster Diversity
TABLE OF CONTENTS
A MESSAGE FROM OUR PRESIDENT AND CEO
A MESSAGE FROM OUR CHAIR OF THE BOARD
OVERVIEW
SUSTAINABILITY
ESG HIGHLIGHTS AND GOALS
Q&A WITH THE CEASO
LEADERSHIP AND GOVERNANCE
ENVIRONMENT
21 ENERGY EVOLUTION
SAFETY AND RELIABILITY
PEOPLE AND CULTURE
COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS
PERFORMANCE DATA
ACRONYMS AND CONVERSIONS
FORWARD-LOOKINGINFORMATION
A MESSAGE FROM OUR PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Randy Crawford | President and CEO
As we publish our 2021 Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) report, I'm proud of the strategic advancements we've made as a company and am excited about our future.
We are pleased to share our ESG-related accomplishments and highlight our vision for the future. Guided by our unwavering commitment to our Core Values and mission, we remain focused and balanced to do the right thing for our stakeholders.
Few people - myself included - could have predicted the societal challenges we have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It has highlighted the importance of our mission to provide safe, reliable access to affordable energy. Providing dependable energy access and the comfort of energy security
is fundamental to improving our customer's quality of life. Our ability to adapt and deliver continuous service during this disruption has made us stronger and more purposeful and reinforced our critical role in the communities we serve.
As we look toward the future, the energy evolution will continue to shape our business strategy. Meeting the growing energy demand domestically and abroad while addressing global climate change is a complex challenge requiring a balanced approach, where access to affordable energy remains a societal focus and global reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are prioritized.
We recognize that the world is transitioning to lower- carbon solutions and that natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) will remain critical pieces of the global energy picture. We believe natural gas will enable the global energy transition to place affordability at the forefront and preserve optionality for a stable energy supply.
We have taken many purposeful steps to diversify our business, including expansion into energy exports and increasing the energy service options for our customers in Asia and North America. Our network of hard-to-replicate infrastructure in strategic locations and our North American West Coast export footprint provides a competitive advantage, positioning AltaGas to participate in the future energy transition.
As we look to future opportunities, the growing demand for lower-carbon solutions in Asia will continue to be a driving force behind our Midstream export business. As the energy mix in Asia evolves, we believe liquified petroleum gas (LPG) will continue to serve as a source of energy security, displacing more carbon-intensive fuel options. The steps we are taking today within our Midstream business to grow the value and scale of our leading energy export capabilities position us well for the future. We will leverage this position as we continue to diversify our product offerings to meet the demands of our global customers.
In our Utilities business, investing in the modernization of our energy delivery infrastructure improves reliability, reduces the potential for methane emissions while positioning the assets to move the fuels of the future. We recognize the importance of empowering our customers to manage their energy use and to make energy choices that are right for them. We also believe our customers deserve to play a role in the energy evolution without having
to compromise on their ability to live affordably.
To provide better environmental outcomes for our customers, we're enhancing our energy efficiency programs and are planning for the use of alternative fuels in our delivery system.
It will take continued innovation for us to achieve our strategic objectives. That is why we have launched several pilot projects over the past year, including introducing certified gas and exploring the feasibility of using renewable natural gas in our energy distribution systems. Our teams are also exploring how hydrogen could be used throughout our energy value chain, from energy export and power generation to further decarbonizing our fleet vehicles. We continually look for ways to operate more effectively. For example, our advanced leak detection pilots use satellites and real-time data to identify, track and measure methane.
Our people are our greatest strength. We believe an inclusive and performance-based culture is core to achieving operational excellence across the company. The experience of our workforce in energy delivery is part of our competitive advantage. As we transform our infrastructure to deliver the low to no carbon fuels of the future, our people will continue to be a critical component in AltaGas' journey. We encourage all employees to think beyond what they know is possible today to what they believe could be possible tomorrow. At AltaGas, we believe that diversity of people and thought, together with our Core Values, enables a culture of innovation that leads to better solutions.

A Message from our President and Chief Executive Officer
This forward-thinking culture has enabled AltaGas to build and operate the first LPG export facility in Canada. It is also the reason our export business has expanded, shipping over 100,000 Bbl/d to Asia. In our Utilities business, our people have developed predictive leak modeling, resulting in accelerated pipeline replacement and reducing incoming leaks by 16% since 2019.
It is important to us that our internal diversity reflect the communities where we live and work, so we've taken many steps to expand the dimensions of our diversity at all levels of our workforce. We have made great strides to broaden our perspective and are committed to maintaining our diversity and doing more. We will continue to pursue initiatives to increase our overall diversity and have identified areas of future focus where we see opportunities to advance. Our goals are reflective of these aspirations.
As an essential service provider, the safety of our workforce, customers, and communities is always job number one. That is why we aim for incident-
free operations. I want to thank our safety-minded, innovative, and motivated workforce for their resilience and commitment to our company. It shines through not only in the ways we responded to the pandemic but in our approach to building relationships with our customers, engaging
with our communities, and will shape our future accomplishments as a team.
Our vision and Core Values will continue to guide us as we strive to do the right thing for our stakeholders and achieve sustainable outcomes for many years to come. To our stakeholders, we thank you for your interest in our company. Whether you are an employee, local community member, customer, or investor, we are committed to strengthening the connections we share.
Sincerely,
Randy Crawford
President and CEO
Our vision and Core Values will continue to guide us as we strive to do the right thing for our stakeholders and achieve sustainable outcomes for many years to come."
