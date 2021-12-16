AltaGas : 2021 ESG Report

Randy Crawford | President and CEO As we publish our 2021 Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) report, I'm proud of the strategic advancements we've made as a company and am excited about our future.

We are pleased to share our ESG-related accomplishments and highlight our vision for the future. Guided by our unwavering commitment to our Core Values and mission, we remain focused and balanced to do the right thing for our stakeholders. Few people - myself included - could have predicted the societal challenges we have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It has highlighted the importance of our mission to provide safe, reliable access to affordable energy. Providing dependable energy access and the comfort of energy security is fundamental to improving our customer's quality of life. Our ability to adapt and deliver continuous service during this disruption has made us stronger and more purposeful and reinforced our critical role in the communities we serve. As we look toward the future, the energy evolution will continue to shape our business strategy. Meeting the growing energy demand domestically and abroad while addressing global climate change is a complex challenge requiring a balanced approach, where access to affordable energy remains a societal focus and global reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are prioritized. We recognize that the world is transitioning to lower- carbon solutions and that natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) will remain critical pieces of the global energy picture. We believe natural gas will enable the global energy transition to place affordability at the forefront and preserve optionality for a stable energy supply.

We have taken many purposeful steps to diversify our business, including expansion into energy exports and increasing the energy service options for our customers in Asia and North America. Our network of hard-to-replicate infrastructure in strategic locations and our North American West Coast export footprint provides a competitive advantage, positioning AltaGas to participate in the future energy transition. As we look to future opportunities, the growing demand for lower-carbon solutions in Asia will continue to be a driving force behind our Midstream export business. As the energy mix in Asia evolves, we believe liquified petroleum gas (LPG) will continue to serve as a source of energy security, displacing more carbon-intensive fuel options. The steps we are taking today within our Midstream business to grow the value and scale of our leading energy export capabilities position us well for the future. We will leverage this position as we continue to diversify our product offerings to meet the demands of our global customers. In our Utilities business, investing in the modernization of our energy delivery infrastructure improves reliability, reduces the potential for methane emissions while positioning the assets to move the fuels of the future. We recognize the importance of empowering our customers to manage their energy use and to make energy choices that are right for them. We also believe our customers deserve to play a role in the energy evolution without having to compromise on their ability to live affordably.