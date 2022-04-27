AltaGas : NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

Items of business

At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to:

1. receive the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the auditors' report thereon;

2. re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP, the auditor of AltaGas, and authorize the directors to set their remuneration;

3. elect each of the 10 director nominees for the ensuing year;

4. consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution, approving unallocated options under AltaGas' Option Plan;

5. consider a non-binding advisory resolution to accept AltaGas' approach to executive compensation; and

6. consider such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof.

Your Vote is Important!

Please submit your vote well

in advance of the proxy

deposit deadline of

1:00 p.m. (MDT) on

Wednesday, April 27, 2022.