AltaGas : Name and Address of Company - Form 6-K

Date of Material Change

May 26, 2022

News Release

A news release disclosing the material change was issued on May 26, 2022 through the news wire services of Cision.

Summary of Material Change

On May 26, 2022, the Corporation announced that its subsidiary, SEMCO Energy, Inc. (SEMCO), had entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of SEMCO's Alaskan utilities interests to Alaska Utility Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of TriSummit Utilities Inc. (TriSummit). The sale will include the Corporation's 100% interests in ENSTAR Natural Gas Company (ENSTAR), a division of SEMCO; the Alaska Pipeline Company (APC); the Corporation's 65% indirect interest in Cook Inlet Natural Gas Storage Alaska, LLC (CINGSA); and other ancillary unregulated operations (together, the "Alaskan Utilities"). The sale is by way of an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $800 million USD ($1.025 billion CAD) (the "Transaction").

Full Description of Material Change

The Transaction was approved by the Boards of Directors of both the Corporation and TriSummit, and is not subject to any financing conditions. The Transaction is expected to close no later than the first quarter of 2023 and will be subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

ENSTAR is the largest local gas distribution company in Alaska, providing service to approximately 150,000 customers. It currently operates as a division of SEMCO. Following closing of the Transaction, ENSTAR will continue to operate as a standalone utility.

APC operates transmission and distribution pipelines for ENSTAR and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEMCO. CINGSA is a state-regulated underground natural gas storage facility, providing service to communities throughout the Cook Inlet region of Alaska. CINGSA will also continue to operate as a standalone utility following closing of the Transaction.

Executive Officer

Inquiries in respect of the material change referred to herein may be made to:

Bradley B. Grant

Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

AltaGas Ltd.

Tel: (403) 691-7575

Date of Report

June 3, 2022.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

