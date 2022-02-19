Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. AltaGas Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALA   CA0213611001

ALTAGAS LTD.

(ALA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextEra takes $800 million charge for WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe

02/19/2022 | 07:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Lengths of pipe wait to be laid in the ground along the under-construction Mountain Valley Pipeline near Elliston

(Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc said one of its units recorded an $800 million impairment charge in the first quarter as the U.S. renewable energy company re-evaluates its investment in the long-delayed Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia.

NextEra said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday that its NextEra Energy Resources unit and other Mountain Valley joint venture partners continue to evaluate options and next steps for the project.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit over the last month has invalidated key permits for the project issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service.

The court rulings were the latest setback for the pipeline, which is years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.

Several analysts have said the court decisions would likely delay the project startup until 2023 or 2024.

Before the latest setbacks, Equitrans Midstream Corp, the project's lead partner, said it expected the pipeline to cost about $6.2 billion and enter service in the summer of 2022.

Equitrans said in January it was "evaluating the project's next steps and timing considerations," noting total work on the pipeline was "nearly 94% complete."

Mountain Valley is one of several U.S. pipeline projects delayed by regulatory and legal fights with environmental and local groups which found problems with federal permits issued during President Donald Trump's administration.

When Mountain Valley construction started in February 2018, Equitrans estimated the 303-mile (488-km), 2-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) project would cost about $3.5 billion and enter service by late 2018.

Equitrans has a 47.8% ownership interest in Mountain Valley and will operate the pipeline.

The Mountain Valley venture is owned by units of Equitrans, NextEra, Consolidated Edison Inc, AltaGas Ltd and RGC Resources Inc.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTAGAS LTD. -0.58% 27.62 Delayed Quote.1.14%
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. 3.88% 84.61 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION -5.17% 7.16 Delayed Quote.-30.75%
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC. -1.63% 74.15 Delayed Quote.-20.58%
RGC RESOURCES, INC. 0.06% 21.73 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.20% 204.9349 Delayed Quote.17.35%
All news about ALTAGAS LTD.
07:17aNextEra takes $800 million charge for WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe
RE
02/17ALTAGAS BRIEF : Overnight Announced Intention to Redeem All Outstanding Series K Preferred..
MT
02/16AltaGas Announces Intention to Redeem All Outstanding Series K Preferred Shares
AQ
02/08Credit Suisse Notes Preference on Power, Renewables Sector Due to Valuation, Positionin..
MT
02/04ALTAGAS : TO ISSUE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
02/03Altagas to issue fourth quarter and full year 2021 results
AQ
01/25U.S. court vacates federal permit for WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe
RE
01/25Equitrans Midstream Shares Fall After Court Reportedly Rejects Approval of Mountain Val..
MT
01/21ALTAGAS : ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF HYBRID NOTE OFFERING - Form 6-K
PU
01/11AltaGas Ltd. Announces Closing of Offering of $300 Million of 5.25% Fixed-To-Fixed Rate..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTAGAS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 623 M 6 766 M 6 766 M
Net income 2021 513 M 403 M 403 M
Net Debt 2021 7 861 M 6 168 M 6 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 7 741 M 6 073 M 6 073 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 984
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart ALTAGAS LTD.
Duration : Period :
AltaGas Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTAGAS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 27,62 CAD
Average target price 31,03 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randall L. Crawford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. James Harbilas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pentti O. Karkkainen Chairman
Corine R. K. Bushfield Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
David Wallace Cornhill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTAGAS LTD.1.14%6 073
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-15.19%26 438
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION1.80%14 361
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.65%9 346
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD11.69%8 792
APA GROUP-1.59%8 384