-U.S. Mountain Valley gas pipeline facing more delays

Jan 26 (Reuters) - After a series of setbacks, the companies
building the U.S. Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline now plan
to seek individual permits to cross each stream remaining in its
path, and analysts say that will delay its startup until 2022.
The Mountain Valley line, a $5.8 billion-$6.0 billion
project that stretches from West Virginia to Virginia, is one of
a series of energy infrastructure projects that have been
delayed by legal opposition and regulatory problems.
Equitrans Midstream Corp, the lead company building
the pipeline, said in a federal filing on Tuesday that Mountain
Valley would seek individual stream crossing permits from the
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, among other things. Those permits
became necessary after environmental groups successfully
challenged a program that allowed the crossing of a series of
streams and rivers under one authorization.
EQT says the line should still be completed by the end of
2021.
"With (Mountain Valley's) total project work roughly 92%
complete, we believe that this prudent change in course is the
most efficient regulatory path to completing the remaining
components of this important natural gas infrastructure project
and keeping within our current budget and schedule," Equitrans
spokeswoman Natalie Cox said.
Previously, the project relied on the Army Corps' Nationwide
Permit 12 program, which covered all stream crossings in one
authorization.
Height Capital Markets analysts projected that the
additional time needed to file for new permits would push
Mountain Valley's in-service date into the first half of 2022.
"We expect the Biden Administration will agree with
environmentalists and the Fourth Circuit (Court of Appeals)
panel that (Mountain Valley's) Nationwide Permit 12
authorization is flawed and require individual stream crossing
permits," analysts at Height Capital Markets said.
When construction of Mountain Valley started in February
2018, Equitrans estimated the 303-mile (487.6-km) pipeline would
cost about $3.5 billion and be completed by the end of 2018.
A unit of NextEra Energy Inc, one of the companies
involved in the pipeline, took an impairment charge of $1.2
billion on its investment in Mountain Valley due to numerous
cost overruns and delays.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino in
New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Paul Simao)