  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Altai Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATI   CA02136K1084

ALTAI RESOURCES INC.

(ATI)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:18 2022-08-18 pm EDT
0.0650 CAD    0.00%
09:31aAltai Reports on Bill 21
GL
09:30aAltai Reports on Bill 21
AQ
05/25Altai Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altai Reports on Bill 21

08/19/2022 | 09:31am EDT
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (ATI, TSX VENTURE; US SEC Rule 12g3-2(b) File # 82-2950) (the “Company” or “Altai”) reports that the Quebec Government has announced that Bill 21, An Act mainly to end petroleum exploration and production and the public financing of those activities, introduced on February 2, 2022 and assented to on April 13, 2022 (“Bill 21”), will come into effect on August 23, 2022.

In March 2022, the Company filed a claim in the Superior Court of Quebec against the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Quebec and the Quebec Government, as represented by the Attorney-General for Quebec (collectively the “Defendants”) to defend the Company’s rights and to seek compensation from the Defendants for the illegal expropriation of its Quebec oil and gas licences by the Defendants by the enactment of the Petroleum Resources Act and its Regulations, the Defendants’ subsequent unlawful application of same, and their intended completion of this illegal expropriation with Bill 21. To date, the said claim is ongoing.

The Company has been working in the oil and gas industry in Quebec, Canada for more than thirty years, has entered into many different licence agreements with the Defendants, and has incurred vast expenditures in the exploration and development of its oil and gas licences at the encouragement of the Defendants and with their assurances that the rights of explorers to explore and exploit their discoveries would be respected.

ABOUT ALTAI
Altai Resources Inc. is a resource company with a producing oil property in Alberta and exploration gold and gas properties in Quebec, Canada.

For further information, please contact
Maria Au, Secretary-Treasurer

Tel: (416) 383-1328 Fax: (416) 383-1686
Email: info@altairesources.com  Internet: http://www.altairesources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,11 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,14 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -47,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,64 M 2,82 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,74x
EV / Sales 2021 23,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart ALTAI RESOURCES INC.
Altai Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Niyazi Kacira Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Au CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Mehmet F. Taner Independent Director
Jeffrey Scott Ackert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTAI RESOURCES INC.-45.83%3
CONOCOPHILLIPS45.30%133 516
EOG RESOURCES, INC.33.95%69 733
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED35.49%62 862
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION123.80%60 271
CNOOC LIMITED19.43%58 235