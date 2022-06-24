Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Altair Engineering Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTR   US0213691035

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.

(ALTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-24 pm EDT
55.73 USD   +2.86%
04:16pAltair Engineering Sells $230 Million of Convertible Senior Notes in Private Offering
MT
04:06pAltair Announces Sale of $230 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes
GL
06/17ALTAIR ENGINEERING : Signs Research Agreement with the Politecnico di Milano
PU
Summary 
Summary

Altair Announces Sale of $230 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes

06/24/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
TROY, Mich., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair Engineering Inc. (Nasdaq: ALTR) (“Altair”) today announced the closing of its private offering of convertible senior notes and the exercise in full of the initial purchaser’s option to purchase additional convertible senior notes. At a closing on June 14, 2022, Altair sold $200 million aggregate principal amount of 1.750% convertible senior notes due 2027 and at a closing on June 24, 2022, Altair sold an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of such notes upon the initial purchaser’s exercise in full of its option.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future.

Media contacts

Altair
Dave Simon
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com 

Altair Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
+1.212.871.3927
ir@altair.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 577 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -307x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 322 M 4 322 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,21x
EV / Sales 2023 6,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 050
Free-Float 64,1%
Managers and Directors
James Ralph Scapa Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Matthew C. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Srikanth Mahalingam Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Siudara Chief Information Officer
Stephanie Buckner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.-29.93%4 154
ACCENTURE PLC-31.05%181 406
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.49%154 890
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.89%86 641
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.06%77 930
VMWARE, INC.-1.02%49 398