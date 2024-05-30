People always come first at Altair. Our efforts continue to prioritize people and help us create innovators for life - no matter if they're an Altair employee or someone we work with. Highlights from our 2023 initiatives include:

Expanding Wellness: We believe wellness should be a cornerstone of modern working environments. We strengthened our wellness efforts around the world via programs, training, and events that better Altairians' physical and mental well-being.

ERGs Foster Inclusion and Awareness: Our employee resource groups (ERGs) continue to drive our top-notch culture. In 2023, they enhanced their programming by cultivating personal and professional development opportunities for employees to engage in - another way we're creating innovators for life.

Revamped Global Internship Program: We enhanced our global internship program by expanding its presence in the EMEA region and placing an emphasis on hiring interns into full-time positions. Our interns continue to gain vital, hands-on knowledge in their day-to-day experience.

Impacting Students: To foster the next generation of innovators, Altair established a combined $1.25 million in scholarships at Columbia University and the University of Michigan-Dearborn. We also increased our efforts to sponsor student teams in competitions around the world and bolstered the student editions of multiple software tools.

And more exciting developments are always emerging. For example, our expanded collaboration with FIRST Robotics promises to redefine the impact we are having on students. Our global offices are being proactive in finding unique ways to tailor wellness initiatives and promote sustainability. Altair's people are its greatest asset - I am proud that our efforts are making a difference, and I look forward to continuing this legacy.

Gilma Saravia

Chief People Officer