2023 Corporate Sustainability Report
As pioneers who empower our customers with innovative technologies and solutions, we continually look to the future to enable their sustainability initiatives. Read More
James R. Scapa
Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
ALTAIR AT A GLANCE
Driving positive change with innovation intelligence
$613M
3,000+
FY23 Revenue
Engineers, Scientists,
and Creative Thinkers
16,000+
79
Customers Globally
Offices in 28 Countries
150+
$213M
PEOPLE
Altair fosters a culture of global diversity, professional and personal development, and innovation.
People always come first at Altair. Our efforts continue to prioritize people and help us create innovators for life - no matter if they're an Altair employee or someone we work with. Highlights from our 2023 initiatives include:
- Global Recognition: In addition to being named a Most Loved Workplace for the third straight year, we garnered 10 external awards that recognized our world-leading culture. Each year that passes brings Altair more recognition for our people-focused vision.
- Expanding Wellness: We believe wellness should be a cornerstone of modern working environments. We strengthened our wellness efforts around the world via programs, training, and events that better Altairians' physical and mental well-being.
- ERGs Foster Inclusion and Awareness: Our employee resource groups (ERGs) continue to drive our top-notchculture. In 2023, they enhanced their programming by cultivating personal and professional development opportunities for employees to engage in - another way we're creating innovators for life.
- Revamped Global Internship Program: We enhanced our global internship program by expanding its presence in the EMEA region and placing an emphasis on hiring interns into full-timepositions. Our interns continue to gain vital, hands-onknowledge in their day-to-dayexperience.
- Impacting Students: To foster the next generation of innovators, Altair established a combined $1.25 million in scholarships at Columbia University and the University of Michigan-Dearborn. We also increased our efforts to sponsor student teams in competitions around the world and bolstered the student editions of multiple software tools.
And more exciting developments are always emerging. For example, our expanded collaboration with FIRST Robotics promises to redefine the impact we are having on students. Our global offices are being proactive in finding unique ways to tailor wellness initiatives and promote sustainability. Altair's people are its greatest asset - I am proud that our efforts are making a difference, and I look forward to continuing this legacy.
Gilma Saravia
Chief People Officer
Our Values
Change Tomorrow, Together
Since 1985, our values have been the heart of Altair. They are the DNA that fuels the way we innovate, collaborate, problem-solve, communicate, and embrace diversity. We don't just talk about our values, we live them.
Learn More at altair.com/careers
ENVISION THE FUTURE
We follow a long-term vision that transforms markets and creates new opportunities for a sustainable future.
COMMUNICATE HONESTLY AND BROADLY
We share information transparently to ensure broad awareness, engagement, and collaboration. We believe sharing knowledge is crucial for solving problems and fostering innovation.
SEEK TECHNOLOGY AND BUSINESS "FIRSTS"
We solve our customers' challenges by being "first" to deliver cutting-edge technology and business solutions fueled by our innovation, market strategy, and talent.
EMBRACE DIVERSITY AND TAKE RISKS
Our employees' diverse perspectives and experiences are a competitive advantage for us and help us innovate, problem-solve, and create a better future for all.
A Remarkable Year
Awards and Progress Showcase Our World-Class Culture
Thanks to our outstanding innovation, dedication to our customers, and hard work, we won numerous global awards that recognize our world-class culture.
Diversity and Inclusion
Diverse Culture Fosters Innovation
We recruit top talent and invest in our global workforce to fuel diversity, professional and personal growth, and innovation.
75+
Languages Spoken
73%
Technical Employees
50
Nationalities
38%
Early Career Hires
8+ Years
Average Tenure of Current Workforce
5+ Years
Average Tenure of Voluntary Attrition
8.6% Total Turnover
Retention
Rate
91.4%
GENDER DIVERSITY
INTERN PROGRAM
Female Employees
21%
31%
Female C-Executives (CEO Direct Reports)
100%
Female
43%
Intern
128
Female on Board of Directors
Satisfaction
43%
Global
Universities
Represented
Female External Hires
18
Countries
24%
EXECUTIVES
EMPLOYEE RESOURCE GROUPS (ERGs)
43%
28%
Women in Technology (WiT)
Diversity of Direct
Diversity in Directors Serving
Altair Black Employee Resource Network (ABERN)
Reports to CEO
on Board of Directors
30+ events sponsored globally by ERGs
*This information is based on self disclosure.
CREATING INNOVATORS FOR LIFE
At Altair, we meet future innovators wherever they are on their journey - from their early years to university and on through their professional careers. As students enter university, there is
a good chance they will encounter Altair on campus through our partnerships with more than 10,000 universities in 174 countries. And with our relationships with nearly 7,000 professors, students can learn the power of Altair software.
Learn how students, professors, and academic institutions around the world leverage our solutions to excel in their academic journeys.
Altair Global Student Contest
Data Science Day
Future.Industry
GLOBAL ACADEMIC PROGRAM
Altair seeks to prepare future innovators to drive decisions that leverage the convergence of simulation, HPC, and AI to predict and optimize system outcomes. Thousands of universities benefit from free campus-wide licenses of Altair software and hundreds of student-competition teams are designing cleaner, electrified vehicles with help from Altair. Additionally, high school students involved with FIRST Robotics are building better robots with Altair technology.
Where Students and Professors Use Altair Solutions Globally
10,000+
Universities
Users of Altair Solutions
200,000+
Students
174 2,000+
CountriesCourses
6,700+
20+
Altair Sta
Professors
Volunteering to Help
Teach Courses
Once these talented students graduate and enter the working world, our goal is that they use our tools for their entire career. No matter where they are or what they do, we are helping future visionaries develop tomorrow's world-changing innovations.
Check out some of the work we've done in China, Greece, and India that demonstrates how we're training and growing the next generation of innovators.
China
Greece
India
Altair provided free Altair® Inspire™ licenses, training, and support to students at 200+ universities and sponsored the following initiatives.
National Advanced Modeling Competition:
Lightweight Design Track: Students and teachers received Altair Inspire training and competed to solve industrial design challenges.
Altair Inspire Innovation Design Course: Curriculum developed with teachers at universities to educate students.
"Altair® HyperWorks® is powerful, easy to learn and use, and highly favored by universities and enterprises. Our university mainly uses Altair® HyperMesh® and Altair® OptiStruct® in undergraduate and graduate teaching."
Li Chulin, associate professor at the faculty of automotive engineering, Hubei University of Automobile Industry
