2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

As pioneers who empower our customers with innovative technologies and solutions, we continually look to the future to enable their sustainability initiatives. Read More

James R. Scapa

Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

ALTAIR AT A GLANCE

Driving positive change with innovation intelligence

$613M

3,000+

FY23 Revenue

Engineers, Scientists,

and Creative Thinkers

16,000+

79

Customers Globally

Offices in 28 Countries

150+

$213M

PEOPLE

Altair fosters a culture of global diversity, professional and personal development, and innovation.

People always come first at Altair. Our efforts continue to prioritize people and help us create innovators for life - no matter if they're an Altair employee or someone we work with. Highlights from our 2023 initiatives include:

  • Global Recognition: In addition to being named a Most Loved Workplace for the third straight year, we garnered 10 external awards that recognized our world-leading culture. Each year that passes brings Altair more recognition for our people-focused vision.
  • Expanding Wellness: We believe wellness should be a cornerstone of modern working environments. We strengthened our wellness efforts around the world via programs, training, and events that better Altairians' physical and mental well-being.
  • ERGs Foster Inclusion and Awareness: Our employee resource groups (ERGs) continue to drive our top-notchculture. In 2023, they enhanced their programming by cultivating personal and professional development opportunities for employees to engage in - another way we're creating innovators for life.
  • Revamped Global Internship Program: We enhanced our global internship program by expanding its presence in the EMEA region and placing an emphasis on hiring interns into full-timepositions. Our interns continue to gain vital, hands-onknowledge in their day-to-dayexperience.
  • Impacting Students: To foster the next generation of innovators, Altair established a combined $1.25 million in scholarships at Columbia University and the University of Michigan-Dearborn. We also increased our efforts to sponsor student teams in competitions around the world and bolstered the student editions of multiple software tools.

And more exciting developments are always emerging. For example, our expanded collaboration with FIRST Robotics promises to redefine the impact we are having on students. Our global offices are being proactive in finding unique ways to tailor wellness initiatives and promote sustainability. Altair's people are its greatest asset - I am proud that our efforts are making a difference, and I look forward to continuing this legacy.

Gilma Saravia

Chief People Officer

Our Values

Change Tomorrow, Together

Since 1985, our values have been the heart of Altair. They are the DNA that fuels the way we innovate, collaborate, problem-solve, communicate, and embrace diversity. We don't just talk about our values, we live them.

Learn More at altair.com/careers

ENVISION THE FUTURE

We follow a long-term vision that transforms markets and creates new opportunities for a sustainable future.

COMMUNICATE HONESTLY AND BROADLY

We share information transparently to ensure broad awareness, engagement, and collaboration. We believe sharing knowledge is crucial for solving problems and fostering innovation.

SEEK TECHNOLOGY AND BUSINESS "FIRSTS"

We solve our customers' challenges by being "first" to deliver cutting-edge technology and business solutions fueled by our innovation, market strategy, and talent.

EMBRACE DIVERSITY AND TAKE RISKS

Our employees' diverse perspectives and experiences are a competitive advantage for us and help us innovate, problem-solve, and create a better future for all.

A Remarkable Year

Awards and Progress Showcase Our World-Class Culture

Thanks to our outstanding innovation, dedication to our customers, and hard work, we won numerous global awards that recognize our world-class culture.

Diversity and Inclusion

Diverse Culture Fosters Innovation

We recruit top talent and invest in our global workforce to fuel diversity, professional and personal growth, and innovation.

75+

Languages Spoken

73%

Technical Employees

50

Nationalities

38%

Early Career Hires

8+ Years

Average Tenure of Current Workforce

5+ Years

Average Tenure of Voluntary Attrition

8.6% Total Turnover

Retention

Rate

91.4%

GENDER DIVERSITY

INTERN PROGRAM

Female Employees

21%

31%

Female C-Executives (CEO Direct Reports)

100%

Female

43%

Intern

128

Female on Board of Directors

Satisfaction

43%

Global

Universities

Represented

Female External Hires

18

Countries

24%

EXECUTIVES

EMPLOYEE RESOURCE GROUPS (ERGs)

43%

28%

Women in Technology (WiT)

Diversity of Direct

Diversity in Directors Serving

Altair Black Employee Resource Network (ABERN)

Reports to CEO

on Board of Directors

30+ events sponsored globally by ERGs

*This information is based on self disclosure.

CREATING INNOVATORS FOR LIFE

At Altair, we meet future innovators wherever they are on their journey - from their early years to university and on through their professional careers. As students enter university, there is

a good chance they will encounter Altair on campus through our partnerships with more than 10,000 universities in 174 countries. And with our relationships with nearly 7,000 professors, students can learn the power of Altair software.

Learn how students, professors, and academic institutions around the world leverage our solutions to excel in their academic journeys.

Altair Global Student Contest

Data Science Day

Future.Industry

GLOBAL ACADEMIC PROGRAM

Altair seeks to prepare future innovators to drive decisions that leverage the convergence of simulation, HPC, and AI to predict and optimize system outcomes. Thousands of universities benefit from free campus-wide licenses of Altair software and hundreds of student-competition teams are designing cleaner, electrified vehicles with help from Altair. Additionally, high school students involved with FIRST Robotics are building better robots with Altair technology.

Where Students and Professors Use Altair Solutions Globally

10,000+

Universities

Users of Altair Solutions

200,000+

Students

174 2,000+

CountriesCourses

6,700+

20+

Altair Staff

Professors

Volunteering to Help

Teach Courses

Once these talented students graduate and enter the working world, our goal is that they use our tools for their entire career. No matter where they are or what they do, we are helping future visionaries develop tomorrow's world-changing innovations.

Check out some of the work we've done in China, Greece, and India that demonstrates how we're training and growing the next generation of innovators.

China

Greece

India

Altair provided free Altair® Inspire™ licenses, training, and support to students at 200+ universities and sponsored the following initiatives.

National Advanced Modeling Competition:

Lightweight Design Track: Students and teachers received Altair Inspire training and competed to solve industrial design challenges.

Altair Inspire Innovation Design Course: Curriculum developed with teachers at universities to educate students.

"Altair® HyperWorks® is powerful, easy to learn and use, and highly favored by universities and enterprises. Our university mainly uses Altair® HyperMesh® and Altair® OptiStruct® in undergraduate and graduate teaching."

Li Chulin, associate professor at the faculty of automotive engineering, Hubei University of Automobile Industry

