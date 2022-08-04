Log in
    ALTR   US0213691035

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.

(ALTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-04 pm EDT
60.88 USD   +1.40%
05:43pALTAIR ENGINEERING : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:47pAltair Engineering Posts Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue; Issues Q3 Outlook, Narrows 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
04:36pEarnings Flash (ALTR) ALTAIR ENGINEERING Reports Q2 EPS $0.13
MT
Altair Engineering : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

08/04/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Altair Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Altair Beats Second Quarter Expectations

TROY, Mich. - August 4, 2022 -Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI, today released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Altair had a strong second quarter, driven by high double-digit software revenue growth, with all our key metrics coming in above our guidance ranges," said James Scapa, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Altair. "While we are in a period of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, I am confident Altair's culture, customer relationships, high recurring revenue and utilization, high-value business model, and exceptional technology leaves us well-positioned for the remainder of the year."

"The second quarter was another big success, achieving revenue and profit ahead of expectations," said Matt Brown, chief financial officer of Altair. "Led by our year-over-year software product revenue growth of over 17% in the second quarter, we continued to deliver on our commitment to software product revenue growth and margin expansion. While we are encouraged by our strong first half of 2022, we are reducing our full year guidance ranges for revenue and profit due to the impact foreign exchange rates are having on our results in reported currency."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $116.9 million compared to $99.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 17.4%
Total revenue was $132.7 million compared to $119.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 10.6%
Net loss was $(33.8) million compared to $(13.6) million for the second quarter of 2021. Diluted net loss per share was $(0.43) based on 78.9 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $(0.18) for the second quarter of 2021, based on 75.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Net loss margin was (25.5%) compared to (11.4%) for the second quarter of 2021
Non-GAAP net income was $10.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 94.7%. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.13 based on 86.3 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.07 for the second quarter of 2021, based on 80.3 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding
Adjusted EBITDA was $16.4 million compared to $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 73.1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.4% compared to 7.9% for the second quarter of 2021
Cash provided by operating activities was 12.3 million, compared to 18.2 million for the second quarter of 2021
Free cash flow was $11.0 million, compared to $15.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing the following guidance for the third quarter and full year 2022:

(in millions)

Third Quarter 2022

Full Year 2022

Software Product Revenue

$

99.0

to

$

104.0

$

487.0

to

$

498.0

Total Revenue

$

115.0

$

120.0

$

555.0

$

566.0

Net Loss

$

(34.9

)

$

(31.0

)

$

(66.1

)

$

(56.5

)

Non-GAAP Net Income

$

(1.2

)

$

1.8

$

60.6

$

68.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$

0.0

$

4.0

$

89.0

$

99.0

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

15.1

$

23.1

Free Cash Flow

$

8.0

$

16.0

Conference Call Information

What: Altair's Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, August 4, 2022
Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live & replay)

***

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Expense.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares as defined starting with Q1 2022, includes the diluted weighted average shares outstanding per GAAP regardless of whether the Company is in a loss position. All periods presented will be adjusted to align with this new definition.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents gross profit adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expense and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP operating expense represents operating expense excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2022, our statements regarding our expectations for 2022, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair's control. Altair's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Relations

Altair

Dave Simon

248-614-2400 ext. 332

ir@altair.com

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Monica Gould

212-871-3927

ir@altair.com

ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

416,137

$

413,743

Accounts receivable, net

103,483

137,561

Income tax receivable

11,412

9,388

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

23,282

27,529

Total current assets

554,314

588,221

Property and equipment, net

39,370

40,478

Operating lease right of use assets

24,977

28,494

Goodwill

385,989

370,178

Other intangible assets, net

90,327

99,057

Deferred tax assets

7,943

8,495

Other long-term assets

25,588

28,352

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,128,508

$

1,163,275

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

4,962

$

6,647

Accrued compensation and benefits

31,084

42,307

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

9,433

9,933

Other accrued expenses and current liabilities

49,444

122,226

Deferred revenue

92,141

93,160

Convertible senior notes, net

-

199,705

Total current liabilities

187,064

473,978

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

16,340

19,550

Deferred revenue, non-current

20,785

12,872

Convertible senior notes, net

304,676

-

Other long-term liabilities

41,471

42,894

TOTAL LIABILITIES

570,336

549,294

Commitments and contingencies

MEZZANINE EQUITY

-

784

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock ($0.0001 par value)

Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 52,191
and 51,524 shares as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively

5

5

Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 27,745
shares as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

687,338

724,226

Accumulated deficit

(100,394

)

(102,087

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(28,780

)

(8,950

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

558,172

613,197

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,128,508

$

1,163,275

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

License

$

82,688

$

66,632

$

188,857

$

163,027

Maintenance and other services

34,205

32,926

68,933

66,072

Total software

116,893

99,558

257,790

229,099

Software related services

7,376

7,481

16,437

15,579

Total software and related services

124,269

107,039

274,227

244,678

Client engineering services

7,047

10,268

15,059

20,945

Other

1,340

2,605

3,151

4,452

Total revenue

132,656

119,912

292,437

270,075

Cost of revenue

License

4,120

3,617

8,807

9,012

Maintenance and other services

12,884

12,043

25,603

23,598

Total software *

17,004

15,660

34,410

32,610

Software related services

5,464

5,731

11,499

11,853

Total software and related services

22,468

21,391

45,909

44,463

Client engineering services

5,914

8,293

12,555

17,181

Other

1,141

2,262

2,662

3,724

Total cost of revenue

29,523

31,946

61,126

65,368

Gross profit

103,133

87,966

231,311

204,707

Operating expenses:

Research and development *

46,477

38,757

89,571

77,033

Sales and marketing *

39,116

31,909

74,798

63,979

General and administrative *

24,367

21,861

47,936

45,787

Amortization of intangible assets

6,208

4,615

12,111

9,492

Other operating income, net

(5,767

)

(585

)

(6,548

)

(1,202

)

Total operating expenses

110,401

96,557

217,868

195,089

Operating (loss) income

(7,268

)

(8,591

)

13,443

9,618

Interest expense

700

2,988

1,285

5,961

Other expense, net

21,907

708

23,975

1,543

(Loss) income before income taxes

(29,875

)

(12,287

)

(11,817

)

2,114

Income tax expense

3,899

1,361

10,429

1,402

Net (loss) income

$

(33,774

)

$

(13,648

)

$

(22,246

)

$

712

(Loss) income per share:

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic

$

(0.43

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.28

)

$

0.01

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common
stockholders, diluted

$

(0.43

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.28

)

$

0.01

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
net (loss) income per share, basic

78,948

75,263

79,204

74,959

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
net (loss) income per share, diluted

78,948

75,263

79,204

79,851

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cost of revenue - software

$

2,030

$

1,222

$

3,933

$

2,380

Research and development

8,979

4,143

16,337

7,329

Sales and marketing

7,664

3,659

14,699

7,127

General and administrative

2,527

1,624

4,845

3,460

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

21,200

$

10,648

$

39,814

$

20,296

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2022

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net (loss) income

$

(22,246

)

$

712

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

15,819

13,180

Provision for credit loss

114

205

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

829

5,631

Stock-based compensation expense

39,814

20,296

Deferred income taxes

(64

)

(1

)

Gain on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration

(5,304

)

-

Expense on repurchase of convertible senior notes

16,621

-

Other, net

115

34

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

29,270

24,852

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,056

(3,367

)

Other long-term assets

4,397

(5,067

)

Accounts payable

(2,070

)

(967

)

Accrued compensation and benefits

(9,742

)

1,548

Other accrued expenses and current liabilities

(61,648

)

2,999

Deferred revenue

10,080

(5,333

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

18,041

54,722

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(37,660

)

-

Capital expenditures

(3,457

)

(5,391

)

Other investing activities, net

(322

)

(389

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(41,439

)

(5,780

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes,
net of discounts and commissions

224,265

-

Repurchase of convertible senior notes

(192,792

)

-

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions

4,431

-

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

(4,387

)

-

Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options

1,689

885

Payments of debt issuance costs

(1,157

)

-

Payments on revolving commitment

-

(30,000

)

Other financing activities

(131

)

(206

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

31,918

(29,321

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(6,226

)

(847

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,294

18,774

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

414,012

241,547

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

416,306

$

260,321

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow:

Interest paid

$

289

$

339

Income taxes paid

$

4,891

$

3,744

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:

Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities
and other liabilities

$

1,530

$

631

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted, to net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share - diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net (loss) income

$

(33,774

)

$

(13,648

)

$

(22,246

)

$

712

Stock-based compensation expense

21,200

10,648

39,814

20,296

Amortization of intangible assets

6,208

4,615

12,111

9,492

Non-cash interest expense

422

2,837

839

5,637

Restructuring expense

-

1,732

-

5,078

Impact of non-GAAP tax rate (1)

79

(601

)

(4,957

)

(9,678

)

Special adjustments and other (2)

16,737

-

18,229

-

Non-GAAP net income

$

10,872

$

5,583

$

43,790

$

31,537

Net (loss) income per share, diluted

$

(0.43

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.28

)

$

0.01

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

$

0.13

$

0.07

$

0.51

$

0.39

GAAP diluted shares outstanding

78,948

75,263

79,204

79,851

Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding (3)

86,281

80,303

86,516

79,851

(1)
The Company uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 26%.
(2)
The three months ended June 30, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $5.4 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $5.3 million gain from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition. The six months ended June 30, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $6.9 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $5.3 million gain from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition.
(3)
The Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, has been changed to align with the current definition.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net (loss) income

$

(33,774

)

$

(13,648

)

$

(22,246

)

$

712

Income tax expense

3,899

1,361

10,429

1,402

Stock-based compensation expense

21,200

10,648

39,814

20,296

Interest expense

700

2,988

1,285

5,961

Depreciation and amortization

8,133

6,494

15,819

13,180

Restructuring expense

-

1,732

-

5,078

Special adjustments, interest income and other (1)

16,282

(79

)

17,929

(173

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

16,440

$

9,496

$

63,030

$

46,456

(1)
The three months ended June 30, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $5.4 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $5.3 million gain from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition. The six months ended June 30, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $6.9 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $5.3 million gain from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net cash provided by operating activities (1)

$

12,255

$

18,151

$

18,041

$

54,722

Capital expenditures

(1,267

)

(2,352

)

(3,457

)

(5,391

)

Free cash flow (1)

$

10,988

$

15,799

$

14,584

$

49,331

(1)
The six months ended June 30, 2022, includes a $65.9 million payment in January 2022 for a legal judgement acquired in December 2021.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit to gross profit, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gross profit

$

103,133

$

87,966

$

231,311

$

204,707

Stock-based compensation expense

2,030

1,222

3,933

2,380

Restructuring expense

-

161

-

936

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

105,163

$

89,349

$

235,244

$

208,023

Non-GAAP gross margin

79.3

%

74.5

%

80.4

%

77.0

%

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating expense to Total operating expense, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total operating expense

$

110,401

$

96,557

$

217,868

$

195,089

Stock-based compensation expense

(19,170

)

(9,426

)

(35,881

)

(17,916

)

Amortization

(6,208

)

(4,615

)

(12,111

)

(9,492

)

Gain on mark-to-market adjustment of
contingent consideration

5,304

-

5,304

-

Restructuring expense

-

(1,571

)

-

(4,142

)

Non-GAAP operating expense

$

90,327

$

80,945

$

175,180

$

163,539

Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net (loss) income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ending
September 30, 2022

Year Ending
December 31, 2022

(in thousands)

Low

High

Low

High

Net loss

$

(34,900

)

$

(31,000

)

$

(66,100

)

$

(56,500

)

Stock-based compensation expense

23,700

23,700

86,400

86,400

Amortization of intangible assets

6,100

6,100

24,400

24,400

Non-cash interest expense

500

500

1,800

1,800

Impact of non-GAAP tax rate

3,400

2,500

(4,100

)

(6,300

)

Special adjustments and other(1)

-

-

18,200

18,200

Non-GAAP net (loss) income

$

(1,200

)

$

1,800

$

60,600

$

68,000

(1)
Year ending December 31, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $6.9 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and $5.3 million gain from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ending
September 30, 2022

Year Ending
December 31, 2022

(in thousands)

Low

High

Low

High

Net loss

$

(34,900

)

$

(31,000

)

$

(66,100

)

$

(56,500

)

Income tax expense

3,000

3,100

17,200

17,600

Stock-based compensation expense

23,700

23,700

86,400

86,400

Interest expense

200

200

1,300

1,300

Depreciation and amortization

8,000

8,000

32,000

32,000

Special adjustments and other(1)

-

-

18,200

18,200

Adjusted EBITDA

$

-

$

4,000

$

89,000

$

99,000

(1)
Year ending December 31, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $6.9 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and $5.3 million gain from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)

Year Ending
December 31, 2022

(in thousands)

Low

High

Net cash provided by operating activities (1)

$

15,100

$

23,100

Capital expenditures

(7,100

)

(7,100

)

Free cash flow (1)

$

8,000

$

16,000

(1)
Includes $65.9 million payment in January 2022 for legal judgement acquired in December 2021.

Disclaimer

Altair Engineering Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 21:37:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
