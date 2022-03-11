Altair Engineering : Business Responds to Ukraine Crisis
03/11/2022 | 12:16am EST
Altair Business Responds to Ukraine Crisis
TROY, Mich - March 11, 2022 -
Altair has decided to suspend all new business in Russia and Belarus. We will pause all business with Russian customers affected by sanctions and will continue to comply with all export control restrictions and sanctions relevant to our operations as well as international standards of business and ethics. Altair will continue to support existing customers not subject to sanctions.
