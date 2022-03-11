Log in
    ALTR   US0213691035

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.

(ALTR)
Altair Engineering : Business Responds to Ukraine Crisis

03/11/2022 | 12:16am EST
Altair Business Responds to Ukraine Crisis
TROY, Mich - March 11, 2022 -

Altair has decided to suspend all new business in Russia and Belarus. We will pause all business with Russian customers affected by sanctions and will continue to comply with all export control restrictions and sanctions relevant to our operations as well as international standards of business and ethics. Altair will continue to support existing customers not subject to sanctions.

Disclaimer

Altair Engineering Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 05:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
