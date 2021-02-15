Altair Engineering : Enlighten Award Expanded to Honor Advancements in Sustainability

TROY, Mich -

February 15, 2021 -

Altair, (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce the 2021 Altair Enlighten Award is open for submissions. Presented annually with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the Enlighten Award has expanded beyond lightweighting to celebrate the greatest sustainability initiatives, which help reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and engage in material reuse and recycling.

'Year after year, the Altair Enlighten Award sparks growing interest from policymakers, educators, and engineers to industry leaders from all around the world, and we are proud to use this platform to showcase the most impactful innovations in lightweighting and sustainability,' said James Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. 'The convergence of simulation, high-performance computing, and AI solutions is empowering the automotive sector to produce smarter, more connected, sustainable vehicles, and we are proud to lead this evolution.'

The Enlighten Award judging categories are:

Sustainable Product - Emissions, lightweighting, and safety advances in a production vehicle or major system module

- Emissions, lightweighting, and safety advances in a production vehicle or major system module Sustainable Process - Material reuse / recycling and water conservation advances in manufacturing

- Material reuse / recycling and water conservation advances in manufacturing Module Lightweighting - Mass reduction of a vehicle module, subsystem, or component

- Mass reduction of a vehicle module, subsystem, or component Lightweighting Enabling Technology - Technology advancement that enables vehicle lightweighting, including a material, production process, design method, or joining technology

- Technology advancement that enables vehicle lightweighting, including a material, production process, design method, or joining technology Future of Lightweighting - Process, material, or technology not in production, but has significant potential to advance vehicle lightweighting

'Collaborating with Altair on the Enlighten Award is always an honor, and we are excited to see it evolve to acknowledge innovations in sustainability,' said Carla Bailo, president and chief executive officer, Center for Automotive Research. 'As the industry moves forward with electrification, the drive for increased lightweighting and sustainability is critical. This award co-sponsored with Altair demonstrates the breakthroughs needed to propel our industry forward.'

For more information and to submit an entry please visit https://www.altair.com/enlighten-award/. Entries must be received by May 31, 2021. Final judging will occur in July and winners will be announced in an awards ceremony on August 4, 2021 at the annual CAR Management Briefing Seminars (MBS).

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

###