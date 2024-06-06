Altair Engineering : Establishes New Office in Zurich, Switzerland
June 06, 2024 at 01:04 am EDT
Altair Establishes New Office in Zurich, Switzerland
New location will help Altair better serve local and global customers in the region and beyond
TROY, Mich., June 6, 2024 -
Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has established a new office in Zurich, Switzerland. The office, Altair's first in Switzerland, will help Altair better serve local and global customers in the region.
"It is thrilling to be operating in Switzerland, which will be an immense benefit for our customers here," said Enrico Tramacere, managing director, Altair Switzerland. "Our presence solidifies our status as an established and still growing worldwide leader in computational intelligence and we are excited to be closer to our customers in the region."
Altair's new Zurich location boosts Altair's global footprint, which comprises 80 offices in 28 countries worldwide. The Zurich office will serve customers of all varieties and industries, including organizations in healthcare and life sciences, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), automotive, heavy equipment, aerospace, rail, and more.
To learn more, visit https://altair.com/altair-switzerland.
About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
Altair Engineering Inc. is a computational science and artificial intelligence company. The Company provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). The Company operates through two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes software, software services, and software-related services. The software component of this segment includes its portfolio of software products, including its solvers and optimization technology products, HPC software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products. The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services to support its customers with long-term, ongoing expertise. The Companyâs solution FlightStream, provides computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software with a footprint in the aerospace and defense sector.