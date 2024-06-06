TROY, Mich.,

June 6, 2024 -

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has established a new office in Zurich, Switzerland. The office, Altair's first in Switzerland, will help Altair better serve local and global customers in the region.

"It is thrilling to be operating in Switzerland, which will be an immense benefit for our customers here," said Enrico Tramacere, managing director, Altair Switzerland. "Our presence solidifies our status as an established and still growing worldwide leader in computational intelligence and we are excited to be closer to our customers in the region."

Altair's new Zurich location boosts Altair's global footprint, which comprises 80 offices in 28 countries worldwide. The Zurich office will serve customers of all varieties and industries, including organizations in healthcare and life sciences, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), automotive, heavy equipment, aerospace, rail, and more.

To learn more, visit https://altair.com/altair-switzerland.

###

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.