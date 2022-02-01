Altair Engineering : Expands System Integrator Network to Bring Data Analytics Solutions Faster to the French Market

TROY, Mich -

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), has signed agreements with two new partners - CV Consultants, a system integrator, and Lendys, a consulting firm supporting financial departments - to bring more data analytics solutions to France and other French-speaking European countries.

These partnerships are part of the companies' joint efforts to increase the adoption and market penetration of Altair's data analytics and AI solutions. Each system integrator partner will provide customers with consulting and other services so they can easily implement data analytics and AI solutions into their processes.

"We are pleased to establish partnerships with CV Consultants and Lendys, each of which is a leader within their area of expertise, has demonstrated a keen understanding of their business, and are skilled at meeting the needs of their prospects and clients," said Piush Patel, senior vice president, strategic relationships, Altair. "Their knowledge and expertise offer synergies that will reduce implementation efforts at customer sites and increase the ROI of our data analytics and AI solutions."

Altair's data analytics and AI solutions are used by a range of customers in industries including aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, finance, banking, health, and insurance. Altair's data analytics technology enables organizations to operationalize data analytics and AI with secure, governed, and scalable strategies. With a no-code, cloud-ready interface, Altair's solutions deliver the unmatched capabilities organizations need to harness the full power of data analytics and AI throughout the complete data pipeline.

CV Consultants is an independent consulting firm and a leading expert in the human resources, payroll, and financial services market. It supports clients and partners in their payroll, finance, and HR projects with a high volume of data processing and automation to offer custom-made solutions according to their individual needs.

Lendys is a recognized player in the banking and insurance sector and has a diverse wealth of technical expertise in accounting, actuarial and risk management, and an in-depth knowledge of the financial industry.

To learn more about the Altair data analytics and AI solutions, visit www.altair.com/data-analytics. To learn more about becoming an Altair partner, visit https://www.altair.com/partners/.

Altair is a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations in all industries to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, visit www.altair.com.

