Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Altair Engineering Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTR   US0213691035

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.

(ALTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altair Engineering : Expands System Integrator Network to Bring Data Analytics Solutions Faster to the French Market

02/01/2022 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Altair Expands System Integrator Network to Bring Data Analytics Solutions Faster to the French Market Two companies signed system integration partnership for data analytics solutions and services
TROY, Mich - February 1, 2022 -

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), has signed agreements with two new partners - CV Consultants, a system integrator, and Lendys, a consulting firm supporting financial departments - to bring more data analytics solutions to France and other French-speaking European countries.

These partnerships are part of the companies' joint efforts to increase the adoption and market penetration of Altair's data analytics and AI solutions. Each system integrator partner will provide customers with consulting and other services so they can easily implement data analytics and AI solutions into their processes.

"We are pleased to establish partnerships with CV Consultants and Lendys, each of which is a leader within their area of expertise, has demonstrated a keen understanding of their business, and are skilled at meeting the needs of their prospects and clients," said Piush Patel, senior vice president, strategic relationships, Altair. "Their knowledge and expertise offer synergies that will reduce implementation efforts at customer sites and increase the ROI of our data analytics and AI solutions."

Altair's data analytics and AI solutions are used by a range of customers in industries including aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, finance, banking, health, and insurance. Altair's data analytics technology enables organizations to operationalize data analytics and AI with secure, governed, and scalable strategies. With a no-code, cloud-ready interface, Altair's solutions deliver the unmatched capabilities organizations need to harness the full power of data analytics and AI throughout the complete data pipeline.

CV Consultants is an independent consulting firm and a leading expert in the human resources, payroll, and financial services market. It supports clients and partners in their payroll, finance, and HR projects with a high volume of data processing and automation to offer custom-made solutions according to their individual needs.

Lendys is a recognized player in the banking and insurance sector and has a diverse wealth of technical expertise in accounting, actuarial and risk management, and an in-depth knowledge of the financial industry.

To learn more about the Altair data analytics and AI solutions, visit www.altair.com/data-analytics. To learn more about becoming an Altair partner, visit https://www.altair.com/partners/.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations in all industries to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, visit www.altair.com.

###

Disclaimer

Altair Engineering Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 07:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.
02:12aALTAIR ENGINEERING : Expands System Integrator Network to Bring Data Analytics Solutions F..
PU
01/27ALTAIR ENGINEERING : Mastering the Slapshot with Speed, Power, and Simulation
PU
01/27DIGITAL DEBUNKING : Is the Tip of a Flame Hotter than the Base?
PU
01/26Altair PollEx for Altium, First in Series, Launched for Printed Circuit Board Design
CI
01/26ALTAIR ENGINEERING : PollEx for Altium, First in Series, Launched for Printed Circuit Boar..
PU
01/26ALTAIR ENGINEERING : ELISE Low-Code Engineering Platform Joins the Altair Partner Alliance
PU
01/25ALTAIR ENGINEERING : Preventing Crash Injury with Advanced Sports Simulation
PU
01/14DIGITAL DEBUNKING : Can a Slinky Really Levitate?
PU
01/12ALTAIR ENGINEERING : Fraunhofer LBF brings AdaptroSim to the Altair Partner Alliance
PU
01/06Altair Signs Comprehensive Multi-Year Agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 519 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -300x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 961 M 4 961 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,91x
EV / Sales 2022 7,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 050
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.
Duration : Period :
Altair Engineering Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 62,92 $
Average target price 89,83 $
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Ralph Scapa Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Matthew C. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Martin Nichols Chief Purchasing Officer
Brett Chouinard Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Siudara Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.-18.62%4 961
ACCENTURE PLC-14.71%223 463
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.06%185 107
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.07%119 786
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.03%97 461
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.19%86 674