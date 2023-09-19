TROY, Mich.,

September 19, 2023 -

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce that Fabrizio Sara has been named as the new managing director for Altair Italy.

Sara joins Altair with more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing of mathematical modeling and simulation software while at MathWorks and Teoresi. Prior to joining Altair, Fabrizio was the MathWorks' country manager for Italy for seven years, responsible for business development and strategy, sales operations, technical roles, enterprise deals, and country oversight of employee relations. Earlier in his career, he held various complex leadership roles relating to MathWorks' worldwide sales enablement, technical customer-facing sales workforce, and training and consulting services roles.

"I am truly honored to join the exceptional team in Italy. Altair is an outstanding force in engineering, data science, AI, and high-performance computing, and I look forward to building upon its legacy of excellence," said Sara. "Together, we will embrace our values, innovation, delivery of high-quality solutions to our clients, and explore new opportunities for growth."

Sara brings a solid track record and proven experience in the simulation and data analytics fields. His global perspective and strong knowledge of the Italian market makes him a great addition to Altair's global, regional, and local teams.

###

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.