    ALTR   US0213691035

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.

(ALTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
53.52 USD   -1.58%
07:14aALTAIR ENGINEERING : Oqton Adds 3DXpert and 3dXpert DfAM to the Altair Partner Alliance, Boosting Altair's Additive Manufacturing Portfolio
PU
07/21Altair Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
07/11Altair Engineering, LG Electronics to Collaborate on AI Development
MT
Summary 
Summary

Altair Engineering : Oqton Adds 3DXpert and 3dXpert DfAM to the Altair Partner Alliance, Boosting Altair's Additive Manufacturing Portfolio

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Oqton is bringing two new products to the Altair Partner Alliance (APA), where it will offer Altair customers access to 3DXpert, an advanced build preparation and design for additive manufacturing (DfAM) solution and 3DXpert DfAM. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. The company also has locations in the U.S., Israel, China, Denmark, and Germany. With the mission to help manufacturers increase innovation and efficiency by intelligently automating production, Oqton unifies engineering and production with an AI-powered, technology agnostic cloud-based manufacturing OS for complete traceability and visibility across an organization.

3DXpert is an end-to-end solution for the entire additive manufacturing (AM) process, including simulation and DfAM. 3DXpert will allow Altair users who are dealing with additive manufacturing access to cutting-edge technologies and tools that can save them time and money and achieve the highest printing quality and design complexity. 3DXpert offers a high level of automation capabilities, and the ability to fine tune and control every detail as required by more complex AM applications 3DXpert is used in many industries, including aerospace, defense, medical equipment, and research and academic sectors.

Additionally, Oqton will offer 3DXpert DfAM, an edition of 3DXpert focused on the design side of additive manufacturing. 3DXpert DfAM is a complete CAD toolset with history based parametric features, with hybrid modeling which includes solid, mesh, and voxel based modeling. Having full support of solid modeling means users don't need to downgrade the data integrity of their models to a mesh representation as done by competitor products.

With these new offerings, customers will be able to enhance their designs, improve printing quality and speed, and will benefit from faster build preparation and higher success rates. Additionally, users can develop custom build strategies to achieve exact results and quality. Assigning different build styles to different portions of the part ensures the fastest printing with the highest quality. On the DfAM front, customers will be able to lightweight their parts in various ways via lattices, infills, implicit modeling. They can also design their own internal structures, which allows them to reach the precise porosity and structural integrity they need.

"Bringing 3DXpert to the APA will give Altair customers the finest DfAM product on the market," said Roy Sterenthal, vice president of software, Oqton. "Its capabilities will give users the flexibility, power, and efficiency to succeed no matter what their projects call for. This is a great opportunity for both Altair customers and Oqton."

To learn more about Oqton and their APA offerings, register for their introductory webinar.

Disclaimer

Altair Engineering Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 576 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -303x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 269 M 4 269 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,11x
EV / Sales 2023 6,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 050
Free-Float 64,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 53,52 $
Average target price 61,83 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Ralph Scapa Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Matthew C. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Srikanth Mahalingam Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Siudara Chief Information Officer
Stephanie Buckner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.-30.78%4 269
ACCENTURE PLC-31.21%180 390
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.65%142 839
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.44%91 031
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.13%76 259
VMWARE, INC.-2.10%47 813