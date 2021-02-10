Altair Engineering : QuickerSim Brings Faster Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow Simulation to the APA

QuickerSim CFD Toolbox has joined the Altair Partner Alliance (APA), offering Altair Compose® users the opportunity to simplify and accelerate problem solving in their heat transfer and fluid flow applications. This innovative new tool is ideally suited to repetitive design processes, facilitating extremely fast set-up and simulation while maintaining high levels of accuracy. This can mainly be accomplished by exploiting the toolbox functions to prepare tailored simulation models of repetitive processes.

Integrating easily into larger CAE workflows, QuickerSim CFD Toolbox enables users to complete their initial concept design stages much more quickly and cost-efficiently. Full scale CFD tools are only needed for fine tuning and optimization in the later phases of development. As a result, when models are tuned correctly, problem solving can be anything up to 100 times faster. Despite this scalar increase in speed, the error margin is typically kept to within 5%.

'CFD Toolbox is a relatively simple tool,' said Bartosz Górecki, CEO, QuickerSim. 'A series of sub-models for basic thermal and fluid flow characteristics, such as diffusion, heat transfer in solids, and laminar flows, provide the building blocks for a simplified representation of complex CFD problems.'

Serving industries and applications that include automotive, battery cooling, process engineering and thermal and HVAC designs, QuickerSim CFD Toolbox is already delivering impressive results for end users:

At Valeo, a global automotive supplier, QuickerSim has been used for coupled flow thermal simulation of engine radiators. With a 3% error margin, it has replaced complex 48-hour CFD simulations requiring over 100 CPUs with a simulation taking just an hour on a single PC.

For a US manufacturer, QuickerSim has streamlined initial analysis of pneumatic truck suspension systems.

A British chemical processing company is using a custom tool based on the QuickerSim CFD Toolbox to model radiative heat transfer in process engineering.

'CFD Toolbox reflects the combined capabilities of the QuickerSim team, which brings together expertise in computational fluid dynamics, mechanical engineering, mathematics and code development,' added Bartosz. 'The benefits are at their most compelling in repetitive design processes, where there is clear value in building a custom simulation model that combines both simplicity and accuracy.'

For more information, register for our free introductory webinar on March 11, 2021.