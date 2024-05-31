SEOUL, South Korea,

May 30, 2024 -

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has signed a partnership with Kumoh National Institute of Technology to drive innovation, build students' skills, and foster technological exchanges that will nurture talent in South Korea's Gyeongbuk region.

Within the agreement, Altair will provide free software to Kumoh National Institute of Technology for three years, which includes design and simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) software. Altair will also support talent development by offering various educational programs designed to help the university's students broaden and strengthen their computing skill sets. Kumoh National Institute of Technology will utilize Altair's software across various engineering fields - including mechanical, industrial, and electronic engineering - to develop educational programs and enhance research capabilities.

In particular, Altair® Access™, Altair's HPC job submission portal, will be used for educational purposes at Kumoh National Institute of Technology's supercomputing center. Using this tool, students will gain experience in performing analyses and submitting jobs within the supercomputer.

"This partnership will drive the advancement of students' supercomputing and AI skills and help them learn to utilize cutting-edge technologies," said Songsoo Moon, senior vice president, APAC, Altair. "We will continue to expand our industry-academic cooperation to ensure that Kumoh National Institute of Technology students can acquire the skills and experience today's organizations in industry are desperately seeking."

"Kumoh National Institute of Technology is focused on cultivating talent in core technology fields that are essential for the future," said Hosang Kwak, president, Kumoh National Institute of Technology. "Our collaboration with Altair will provide students with opportunities to experience best-in-class software firsthand and become tomorrow's greatest innovators."

Altair and Kumoh National Institute of Technology's collaboration continues to grow, as together they established the first supercomputing center in Gyeongbuk in 2023.

###

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.