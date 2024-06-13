SEOUL, South Korea,

June 12, 2024 -

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, and the National Engineering Center of the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) have established the "Engineering Software Cloud Platform," achieving significant results in accelerating the digital transformation of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Engineering Software Cloud Platform allows companies to remotely utilize high-performance computing (HPC) resources, reducing design time and enhancing analysis capabilities.

The Engineering Software Cloud Platform offers easy access to HPC resources, giving SMBs the power to more efficiently address various technical challenges and research institutions the ability to accelerate their R&D efforts. The platform - accessible via the web anytime and anywhere - also includes design and analysis engineering software for structural analysis, fluid analysis, injection molding, particle analysis, forging analysis, and building information modeling (BIM) for architecture, civil engineering, plant, and manufacturing engineering companies.

"We are proud to collaborate with KITECH as together we seek to improve the research and development efforts for domestic SMBs and research institutions," said Doha Kim, country manager, Altair Korea. "Offering HPC resources and best-in-class engineering software will help these organizations significantly accelerate their pace of innovation."

"The collaboration with Altair focuses not only on technological advancements but also on lowering the economic and technical barriers SMBs and research institutions face," said Seongho Lee, director of the National Engineering Center, KITECH. "We believe these innovations will accelerate digital transformation by enhancing technical capabilities in organizations' planning and design efforts."

Furthermore, the platform optimizes resource utilization and ensures high availability with a queuing system. By utilizing this cloud-based environment, KITECH's National Engineering Center help SMBs reduce infrastructure investment and maintenance costs associated with purchasing and installing software. SMBs will also be able to shorten product and process design times and reduce costs through enhanced design and analysis capabilities.

For more information, visit https://www.bigdata-eng.com/.

