Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Altair Engineering Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTR

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.

(ALTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altair Engineering : Because Design Engineering is Already Hard Enough

04/19/2021 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sticking to your strengths is a recurring theme of modern business. More elegantly described as focusing on core activities, it's increasingly relevant to the design engineering community.

Here, the importance of simulating early and often continues to gain traction. So does the value of a multi-physics approach, embracing all elements and levels of system design. The goal, of course, is to reach better outcomes faster. But with the scope of simulation getting broader and deeper, and development cycles being squeezed, access to high-performance computing (HPC) is becoming critical. That represents another significant challenge.

It's not easy to build and support an HPC infrastructure. Larger organizations will generally have the necessary IT resources and specialist skillsets in-house. But for smaller companies, it's likely to be a different story. Typically, managing HPC can be an unwelcome diversion from what really adds value.

Altair Unlimited™ is designed specifically to offer these enterprises effortless provision of multi-physics simulation and the HPC resources that will ensure designers get the best from it. In a nutshell, it's 'HPC in a box.' Altair Unlimited offers a combination of world-class HPC and unlimited licenses for Altair HyperWorks™, backed by Altair PBS Works™, our workload management toolkit, via a fully managed physical or virtual appliance.

The business model couldn't be more straightforward. Altair carefully selects and configures the hardware to ensure that it optimally runs engineering workloads and is readily scalable. There's no need to worry about specifying servers and processors, Linux system administration, writing shell scripts, maintaining equipment or working out whether there are enough licenses to go around. Capital investment and unpredictable running costs are replaced by a single, transparent operating budget.

Our partnerships with Dell Technologies and Intel ensure Altair Unlimited is built around industry-leading Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and Inte Xeon® Scalable processors with an unrivalled track record. These relationships run deep, with both Dell and Intel recognizing Altair's appliance as a unique approach to simplifying HPC. Indeed, Dell recently enabled its U.S. sales teams to sell Altair Unlimited.

Numerous organizations are realizing the benefits. Take Royal Enfield, a motorcycle brand that dates back to 1901. The company uses Altair Unlimited to accelerate product development. Up and running in just a couple of days, simulation run times are now 15 times faster, and the number of prototypes needed has been cut by 25 percent.

Clients can also rely on the fact that HPC and simulation are what we do. So, we don't have to source them externally, and we're experts in bringing them together. If a user has a question, we're the best people to answer it. One-stop support is all part of the package.

Ultimately, engineers are interested in designing, not being IT administrators. Altair Unlimited offers engineers a simple portal that enables them to submit, monitor, steer, fix, and rerun their jobs. And they can do that just as easily from a laptop at home as a workstation in the office. Moreover, if they need to use third party simulation tools, Altair Unlimited accommodates that too.

Successful design engineering is already hard enough. For development teams, access to HPC and a comprehensive array of multi-physics software should be part of the solution, not the problem. To learn more, register for 'A Contemporary Perspective of Digital Manufacturing Trends featuring Royal Enfield Motorcycles, Altair and Dell,' held on April 21.

Disclaimer

Altair Engineering Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 07:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.
03:05aALTAIR ENGINEERING  : Explores Multi-dimensional High-performance Computing at G..
PU
03:05aALTAIR ENGINEERING  : Because Design Engineering is Already Hard Enough
PU
04/15ALTAIR ENGINEERING  : The Pitfalls of a “Trial and Error” Approach t..
PU
04/14INSIDER TRENDS : Altair Engineering Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/14ALTAIR ENGINEERING  : A Future Without Traffic Jams or Hunting Down Parking
PU
04/14ALTAIR ENGINEERING  : Bringing Enhanced Accuracy to Finite Element Simulations, ..
PU
04/09ALTAIR ENGINEERING  : How High-Performance Design is Driving Innovation in Civil..
PU
04/05ALTAIR ENGINEERING  : Meeting the Challenges of 5G Antenna Design and Radio Cove..
PU
03/31ALTAIR ENGINEERING  : Digital Debunking – The Noisy Neighbor Dilemma
PU
03/30ALTAIR ENGINEERING  : Increases Productivity for Designers and Architects with T..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 507 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 50,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -143x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 726 M 4 726 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,22x
EV / Sales 2022 8,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 050
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.
Duration : Period :
Altair Engineering Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 68,33 $
Last Close Price 63,30 $
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,95%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Ralph Scapa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brett Chouinard President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Matthew C. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Martin Nichols Chief Purchasing Officer
Andrea Siudara Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.8.80%4 726
ACCENTURE PLC9.86%182 405
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.61%158 595
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.12%119 375
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.50%82 567
INFOSYS LIMITED7.80%77 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ