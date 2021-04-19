Altair Engineering : Explores Multi-dimensional High-performance Computing at Global HPC Summit 2021

TROY, Mich -

April 19, 2021 -

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI) will hold its Global HPC Summit May 11-12. This virtual event will feature leading HPC professionals and expert end users from a range of industries, will explore modern HPC workloads, tools, and infrastructures, and highlight recent HPC-driven innovations and enabling technologies.

While software, data, and HPC solutions are converging, the workloads teams must support are more specialized than ever, requiring different tools, throughput demands, and various levels of end-user expertise. The Global HPC Summit will explore how the world's leading HPC systems are expanding beyond job and CPU scheduling, accounting for all new dimensions like hybrid and cloud resources, GPUs, software and input/output (I/O) performance. HPC leaders will also discuss machine learning (ML) and AI to optimize both time and cost-to-solution.

The event will feature presentations and technical breakout sessions from Altair partners including Intel, Oracle, Google, NVIDIA, and Microsoft. Notable sessions include:

Exclusive HPC industry briefing from Hyperion Research

'On and Off the Track, Every Second Counts, the Critical Role of HPC Optimization,' Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team

'Job Scheduling on NCAR's Next-generation Supercomputer,' NCAR

'Driving Efficiency with High-performance Computing,' American Axle

'AI Takes to the Clouds,' panel presentation

'During the past year, we have made exceptional advancements and investments in technologies to help our customers manage their HPC resources, both on-premises and in the cloud. We believe Altair now offers the industry's most comprehensive HPC solution set and look forward to highlighting the new ways leading innovators are applying HPC to reach industry firsts and solve important problems faster and more efficiently,' said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer of Altair. 'We have seen demand for the optimization of HPC environments increase and expect the trend to continue, and even accelerate, as business operations resume a new normal.'

'We look forward to sharing our perspective of the broader HPC market along with results of a recent study exploring the key dimensions to consider when developing and deploying a successful HPC system,' explained Alex Norton, principal technology analyst and data analysis manager, Hyperion Research.

To learn more and to register for the Global HPC Summit, visit https://web.altair.com/hpc-summit-2021.

