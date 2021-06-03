Altair Engineering : Jim F. Anderson Joins Altair Board of Directors

Log in
06/03/2021
Jim F. Anderson Joins Altair Board of Directors
TROY, Mich - June 3, 2021 -

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI) announced that Jim F. Anderson was elected to Altair's board of directors at the June 2, 2021 annual stockholder meeting.

'Jim's passion around building sales channels, combined with his technical and business acumen, make him a superb choice as we focus on our mission to transform enterprise decision making through the convergence of simulation, HPC, and AI,' said James R. Scapa, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Altair. 'His track record of scaling enterprise-level businesses adds outstanding depth to our board.'

Anderson has more than 25 years of IT industry experience. He is a managing director for Google Cloud and is also a member of the Go-To-Market Advisory Board for CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund. Savoy magazine named him one of 2020's 'Most Influential Black Americans in Corporate America.'

Prior to joining Google, he served as a vice president of the cloud service provider business of Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and president of the Americas for BAE Systems Applied Intelligence where he helped launch the company's Cyber Security and Financial Crime software business. Anderson previously held executive positions with Cisco Systems, where he was instrumental in its fast-growing server business, and Dell where he was vice president of enterprise sales for the public sector. He began his career with Accenture.

'Altair's strong culture, technology portfolio, and market position represent a unique opportunity,' said Anderson. 'I look forward to contributing to the company's growth as a member of the board.'

He holds a master of business administration degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton University.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Disclaimer

Altair Engineering Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
