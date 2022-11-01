Advanced search
Altair To Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference

11/01/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
TROY, Mich., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, today announced that Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Altair
Dave Simon
248-614-2400 ext. 332
ir@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 559 M - -
Net income 2022 -59,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 96,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -95,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 921 M 3 921 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 050
Free-Float 64,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 49,05 $
Average target price 59,86 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Ralph Scapa Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Matthew C. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Srikanth Mahalingam Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Siudara Chief Information Officer
Stephanie Buckner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.-36.56%3 921
ACCENTURE PLC-31.52%178 880
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.58%141 124
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.46%125 032
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.98%100 376
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.55%77 910